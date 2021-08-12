Robert Lee Johnson Jr. is led into Cecil County District Court to face an attempted murder charge in 2010. Now wanted for failure to appear on a violation of probation charge, he fled from a traffic stop in Newark.
NEWARK, Del. — Police are searching for a fugitive from Cecil County who fled from a traffic stop in Newark and eluded capture after a police chase.
Robert Lee Johnson Jr., is wanted for violation of probation in Elkton after serving time there for attempted murder. Elkton police officials learned he was in Newark and asked Newark Police to stop him.
Officers pulled him over on Library Avenue, near Farm Lane, at approximately 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to Lt. Andrew Rubin, a spokesman for the Newark Police Department. Johnson stopped briefly but then sped off, leading officers on a chase.
Johnson managed to evade officers from five jurisdictions and a Delaware State Police helicopter. His vehicle was later found crashed and abandoned on 13th Street in New Castle.
Anyone with information about Johnson’s location should contact Cpl. Carter McKennon at 302-366-7100, ext. 3491, or cmckennon@newark.de.us.
Newark Police intend to charge Johnson with disregarding a police officer’s signal, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of a crime, reckless driving and aggressive driving.
In 2013, Johnson, who goes by the nickname “Boobie,” was convicted of attempted murder and related charges for opening fire on an acquaintance in front of an apartment building on High Street in Elkton. The acquaintance was shot three times as bystanders ran for cover.
Johnson was sentenced to 25 years in prison, which would have kept him behind bars until 2038.
It was not immediately clear when or why he was released from custody, but court records show he was charged with violating probation in August 2020. After spending another month in jail, he posted bail.
On June 4, he failed to appear at a court hearing, and a judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.