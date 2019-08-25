ELKTON — Maryland State Police investigators arrested a Delaware man Friday morning, a day after he allegedly assaulted his supervisor at an Elkton-area warehouse and "threatened to kill everyone in the building," police reported.
The suspect, Brian Keith Knight, 26, is charged with threat of mass violence, second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property, according to Cecil County District Court records, which indicate that his trial has been set for Oct. 28.
Knight remained in the Cecil County Detention without bond Tuesday, a day after his bail review hearing, court records show.
Investigators arrested Knight without incident at about 10:30 a.m. Friday at his residence in the 500 block of Concord Bridge Place in Newark, Del., police reported.
At about 3 p.m. Thursday, troopers assigned to the North East Barrack responded to a food distribution warehouse in the 400 block of Fletchwood Road, northeast of Elkton, after receiving a 911 dispatch regarding an "irate individual" employed there, according to police.
(MSP officials did not release the name of the company, but there are two distribution warehouses in that area: Burris Logistics and Warehouse Services Inc.)
"Arriving troopers met with several witnesses on the scene, including the supervisor who had noticeable injuries due to the alleged assault. Police were also told that Knight had assaulted his supervisor during a discussion and then began smashing items in the building and damaging property. Witnesses told police Knight exited the building while making threats of mass violence and threatening to return to the facility," police allege.
MSP investigators applied for an arrest warrant and, once issued by the Cecil County Court Commissioner's Office, the Maryland State Apprehension Team located Knight and his vehicle at his residence Friday morning and took him into custody, according to police.
"Although there is no known threat to Maryland, MSP officials remind Marylanders of the important role they have in helping to keep our state safe by reporting to police suspicious situations or circumstances that could be related to crime or possible acts of violence or terrorism," an MSP spokesman said.
