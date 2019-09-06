ELKTON — A tractor trailer knocked down a light pole at the intersection of Fletchwood and Elkton roads after hitting it Thursday night, Maryland State Police officials reported.
According to MSP First Sgt. Joseph Catalano, the tractor trailer was driving on Elkton Road about 8:07 p.m. when it hit the pole and pulled to the side of the road until police arrived at the scene.
“From the preliminary investigation, the tractor trailer brushed up against the light pole and knocked it down,” Catalano said. “Then, he pulled over to a safe location, which is where our troopers contacted him and proceeded with the investigation of the accident.”
The tractor trailer driver, who was identified as an Illinois motorist, was issued a citation for striking the pole, Catalano reported.
MSP is continuing to investigate the incident, according to Catalano.
