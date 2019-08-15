CHERRY HILL — Detectives are investigating an apparent suicide after a body was found Thursday off a road north of Elkton, according to Maryland State Police.
MSP troopers and detectives assigned to the North East Barrack went to the scene on Molitor Road near Avalon Avenue, off Singerly Road (Route 213), at approximately 2 p.m. after a member of the public made the discovery and contacted authorities.
In a grassy patch a short distance off Molitor Road, yellow police tape cordoned off the area in which investigators worked Thursday afternoon. The scene, just northeast of Route 213 in a wooded area, attracted the attention of passing motorists.
Because of the sensitive nature of the incident, MSP officials are withholding information regarding the decedent and the case itself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.