NEWARK, Del. – An intoxicated Cecil County man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly pointed a gun at residents of a Newark house, police said.
The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. on Prospect Avenue, according to Lt. Andrew Rubin, a spokesman for the Newark Police Department.
The victims told police that Trevor Long, a 22-year-old resident of Chesapeake City, pulled out a handgun and pointed it at people inside the house as well as people who were walking by outside, according to Rubin.
“He also made statements indicating that harm would come to anyone who came to the residence,” Rubin added.
Long is known to the victims and was at the house with permission.
Police arrested Long inside the house and seized the gun.
Long was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, aggravated menacing and possession of a firearm while under the influence. He was jailed after failing to post $66,500 cash bail.
