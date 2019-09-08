RISING SUN — Maryland State Police has found a Rising Sun woman who went missing Sunday.
Joan Louise Lyall, who has Alzheimer's disease, was reported missing Sept. 8 after she walked away from her residence in the 1800 block of Theodore Road in Rising Sun, according to MSP officials.
MSP found Lyall Sunday evening after notifying the public of her disappearance on social media.
