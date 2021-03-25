ELKTON - After the homeowner and a Cecil County Sheriff's Office deputy caught a woman inside a house near Elkton earlier this week, the alleged burglar maintained that she was taking property from the place as part of a foreclosure, according to court records.
There was one problem with that story, however, court records show.
"(The homeowner) advised that her house is paid off and not in foreclosure," according to charging documents, which further show that alleged burglar then altered her original statement to the investigating deputy after receiving that information.
CCSO Deputy Joshua Mickle charged the suspect, Calystia Marie Smith, of Elkton, with first-degree burglary and theft of more than $1,500 and less than $25,000, both of which are felonies that are punishable by up to 20 years and five years in prison respectively, if convicted, court records show.
Mickle responded to the residence in the 1100 block of Leeds Road, north of Elkton, at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday, after receiving a report about a burglary, police said.
Once there, police added, the deputy saw a blue Kia Sorento parked in the front lawn and the homeowner standing in front of Smith inside the house, which he later learned was done to prevent the alleged burglar from fleeing before law enforcement arrived.
The homeowner told the deputy that she had gone to her Leeds Road residence several moments earlier and found Smith there, after a former neighbor had called to inform her that a "strange vehicle" was parked in her front lawn, police reported.
Mickle spoke with Smith, who explained that she was inside the house "for a foreclosure job" and that she was working with a man, whom she identified but, as of Thursday, had not been charged, according to court records. Smith told Mickle that the man had dropped her off at that residence, court records show.
"(Smith) advised that she was in the residence to take anything of value to be sold at a later date. (The homeowner) advised that her house is paid off and not in foreclosure," court records allege.
During his on-scene investigation, Mickle found property inside the Kia Sorento that the homeowner verified belonged to her, according to charging documents, which further indicate that Smith had driven the Kia Sorento to the residence.
"(Smith) later changed her original statement," court records show.
In that revised version, according to charging documents, Smith and the man were at that Leeds Road residence when the homeowner arrived and, when the homeowner confronted them, the man left her there.
Scheduled for an April 19 preliminary hearing, Smith is free after posting a $2,000 bond, court records show.
