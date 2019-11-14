NEWARK, Del. — Elkton and Newark police have arrested a man and woman suspected in two Delaware robberies – one in which the victim was cut with a knife and one in which the victim was doused with gasoline and held at gunpoint.
The defendants were identified as Erin Cummings, 39, and Michael Welcher, 31, both from Newark, according to Lt. Andrew Rubin, a spokesman for the Newark Police Department.
Both victims had arranged online to meet Cummings in the parking lot of a business in the 1100 block of South College Avenue in Newark, but Rubin would not identify the business or describe the purpose of the meetings.
The first victim arrived just before 6 p.m. Oct. 9, and Cummings got into his vehicle.
As they were meeting, Welcher got into the back seat, held a knife to the victim’s throat and demanded property, including his debit card and the pin number, Rubin said. During a struggle, the victim suffered minor cuts.
Later in the day, Cummings used the stolen debit card to withdraw money from several ATMs, Rubin said.
The second robbery happened around 7:40 p.m. Nov. 4. As the victim walked through the parking lot, Cummings approached him and threw gasoline on him as Welcher displayed a handgun and ordered him to turn over property, Rubin said.
Neither robbery was disclosed to the public at the time, but detectives identified suspects, contacted Cummings through the website used by the victims and set up a meeting in a parking lot in Elkton, Rubin said.
When Cummings and Welcher arrived, Elkton and Newark police arrested them without incident.
Both were held on fugitive warrants in Cecil County and were extradited to Delaware on Wednesday to face charges of first-degree robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and offensive touching. Cummings was also charged with unlawful use of a payment card.
Cummings and Welcher were jailed after failing to post $84,000 secured bail and $82,500 secured bail, respectively.
Rubin said detectives are continuing their investigation, and there may be more victims.
