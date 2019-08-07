MIDDLETOWN, Del. — A Middletown man was arrested for assault and driving under the influence after he intentionally struck his stepdaughter with his vehicle at a popular veterinary practice near the Cecil County line, police reported.
The incident occurred at approximately 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, in the parking lot of the Middletown Veterinary Center, located at 366 Warwick Road in Middletown, less than a mile from downtown Warwick.
Jimmie Brown Jr., 56, and his 24-year-old stepdaughter were at the veterinary center seeking treatment for family pets when they became engaged in a verbal altercation while in the parking lot, according to Delaware State Police. Brown was operating a 2009 BMW that was stopped in the parking lot and the victim was standing in front of the stopped vehicle as the altercation ensued.
Brown then intentionally accelerated striking the victim, at which time she was thrown onto the hood of the vehicle and carried a distance before she was thrown to the pavement, police reported. Brown then fled the scene in the BMW.
The victim was transported to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where she was admitted in critical condition.
Troopers located Brown at his residence and upon making contact with him detected a strong odor of alcohol, police reported, adding that it was later determined that Brown was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.
Brown was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 9 where he was charged with first-degree assault, driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving without a valid license, without proof of insurance and with expired tags. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2 and then committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of of $28,200 bail.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective C. Strecker of the Troop 2 Major Crimes Unit by calling 302-365-8413. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com
