Perryville fire contained in 10 minutes

  By B. Rae Perryman
A small fire broke out on the exterior of a Perryville home on Wednesday, officials said.

PERRYVILLE — A Perryville fire broke out on the outside a residence at 3:34 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, and an investigation into the event continues Thursday, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. No injuries were reported.

The fire was located at the 600 block of Broad Street, at a two-story house that has been converted into apartments, and the estimated loss of value is $1,000. Perryville Fire Company responded. The preliminary cause is listed as “accidental,” due to “discarded smoking material.”

The fire originated and was contained to the “exterior of the home,” fire officials said. Perryville firefighters were able to contain the fire within 10 minutes. A passerby called in the fire.

