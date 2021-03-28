ELKTON – Maryland State Police investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a motorist who struck a pedestrian on Interstate 95 near Elkton on Sunday morning and then fled from the crash scene, leaving the injured person.
MSP troopers assigned to the JFK Barrack near Perryville responded to mile marker 104.4, near the Blue Ball Road (Route 545) overpass, at approximately 5:45 a.m. Sunday, after receiving a report of a pedestrian struck on the right shoulder of the northbound side of the highway, police reported.
Troopers found an injured man, who had been hit by a "multi-colored blue and purple Honda," police said. An ambulance crew took the man to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, police added. As of Sunday night, information regarding his medical condition was unavailable.
"The vehicle involved in the crash would have front-end, passenger-side damage, including a missing mirror, which was located at the crash scene," an MSP spokesperson outlined.
Anyone with information that might help in this hit-and-run investigation is asked to call Maryland State Police at the agency's JFK Memorial Highway Barrack at 410-537-1150.
