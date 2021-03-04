CHESAPEAKE CITY - Maryland State Police troopers are conducting an on-scene investigation after a person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a highway near Chesapeake City on Thursday.
The fatal crash occurred shortly before noon in the 3000 block of Augustine Herman Highway (Route 213), south of the Chesapeake City Bridge.
As of approximately 2 p.m. Thursday, with the investigation ongoing, MSP officials declined to release the name of the person who was killed in the single-vehicle crash and any other information regarding the victim, including gender.
The crash involved a black Subaru Forester, which came to rest in the grass fronting the Bohemia Wesleyan Church, a short distance off the shoulder of northbound Augustine Herman Highway. The front of the SUV was pointing south.
A member of MSP's Accident Reconstruction Team is among the agency troopers conducting the on-scene investigation.
Traffic is reduced to one lane lane in the area near the fatal crash. A fire police officer is conducting traffic there, alternating repeatedly as he allows northbound and southbound motorists to continue to travel.
Stay tuned to cecildaily.com, as more details about this fatal crash become available.
