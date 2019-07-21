WARWICK — One driver is dead after a crash that involved a Freightliner tractor-trailer Sunday afternoon near the intersection of U.S. Route 301 and Sassafras Road.
Maryland State Police are withholding the identity of the victim who was driving a blue Ford Focus, as of Sunday evening, pending notification to the family.
Although the investigation is ongoing, MSP reported that a preliminary investigation showed the Ford Focus was traveling northbound on Sassafras Road and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Route 301. When it crossed the highway, the Focus was struck by the tractor-trailer.
The driver of the Ford Focus was declared dead at the scene by paramedics, MSP reported.
The Maryland State Highway Administration responded to assist with the road closure and traffic control. The Maryland State Police CRASH Team, along with Commercial Vehicle Enforcement inspectors, also responded for the investigation, which is ongoing.
The intersection in question has been on the minds of many in the Warwick area after the beginning of Route 301 tolls at the Delaware state line in January. Sassafras Road, which was previously a rarely used rural road, became a popular route for toll diverters in the aftermath, nearly quadrupling its normal traffic.
As such, locals have often warned county and state officials in recent months that the increased traffic may create additional risk of crashes.
Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Maryland State Police North East Barrack at 410-996-7800, reference case #19MSP030542.
