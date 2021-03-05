ELKTON - A heavy police presence remained at a motel in Elkton shortly before midnight Friday, after an incident that left one person dead, another injured and a suspect reportedly at large, according to police.
The incident occurred on Friday night at the Best Eastern Inn at 291 E. Pulaski Highway (Route 40).
Numerous Elkton Police Department detectives and officers were working at the scene. One of those officers was observed walking near the back of the motel with a flashlight shining in his hand. Several EPD vehicles were parked in front of the motel and along the westbound shoulder of Route 40, near the establishment.
Also on scene was EPD Chief Carolyn Rogers, who reported that, contrary to at least one earlier dispatch, a barricade situation had not occurred at the motel.
Rogers told the Cecil Whig that one person had been killed and another had been injured during an incident at that motel and that a suspect was on the loose. Citing the ongoing, on-scene investigation, Rogers was not at liberty to provide more details about the incident.
Stay tuned to cecildaily.com, as more details about this incident become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.