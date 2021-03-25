CECIL COUNTY — Maryland State Police investigators confiscated approximately 280 pounds of suspected marijuana with an estimated street value of nearly $500,000 and arrested three suspects during Interstate 95 traffic stops in Cecil County on three consecutive days this week, court records show.
In the most recent of the three incidents, MSP Cpl. McNeely stopped a Chevrolet Impala driven by the suspect, Eulalio E. Borges-Lorenzo, 57, of Miami, Fla., at about 11:50 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lane of I-95 near Perryville for allegedly speeding, police reported.
While interacting with Borges-Lorenzo, McNeely noticed several “indicators of criminal activity,” prompting him to dispatch MSP Cpl. Hirsch and his specially-trained scent dog, K9 Pascal, police said. Pascal alerted to the presence of illegal drugs while performing a sniff-scan outside the Impala, which led to a probable-cause search of the vehicle, police added.
Investigators found several heat-sealed bags containing a total of 77.2 pounds of suspected marijuana, which translates to about 35 kilos, with an estimated street value of $154,000, according to charging documents.
“Borgos indicated he was traveling from Miama, Fla., and going to New York,” court records allege.
Arrested at the scene, Borges-Lorenzo is charged with importation of marijuana into the state, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, court records show
The second incident in the series occurred about 24 hours earlier, when MSP Cpl. Hirsch stopped a 2020 Toyota Sienna driven by the suspect – Yanlou Zhang, 38, of Flushing, N.Y. – at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday in the southbound lane of I-95 near North East for allegedly speeding, police reported.
A traffic-stop investigation, which also involved a specially-trained scent dog alerting to the presence of illegal drugs inside the suspect vehicle, led to searchers seizing 62 heat-sealed bag holding a total of 70 pounds of suspected marijuana with an estimated street value of $247,000, court records allege.
Zhang told investigators that he was traveling to Washington, D.C., from New York City when he was stopped in Cecil County, court records show.
Arrested at the traffic-stop scene, Zhang is facing the same three drug charges that Borges-Lorenzo is facing, according to court records.
The first incident in the series occurred at approximately 8:40 a.m. Monday, when MSP Sgt. C. Connor stopped a 2019 Lexus RX 350 driven by the suspect, Robert Nguyen, 39, of Boston, Mass. in the southbound lane of I-95, about a mile north of the North East-Rising Sun ramps, for allegedly following a vehicle too closely, police reported.
Connor “detected numerous indicators of criminal activity and believed that Nguyen was actively engaged in a drug crime,” while interacting with him during the traffic stop, police said.
The sergeant dispatched MSP Cpl. Hirsch and his specially-trained scent dog, K9 Pascal,” which later alerted to the presence of illegal drugs while performing a sniff scan outside the Lexus, police added.
That led to a probable-cause search of the vehicle, which resulted in Connor finding 30 heat-sealed bags containing a total of 38.4 pounds of suspect marijuana, which translates to 17.4 kilograms or 17,417 grams, according to charging documents.
Connor arrested Nguyen without incident, police reported.
“Evidence and statements made by Nguyen indicate that the marijuana was being transported from Boston to Washington, D.C. The estimated street value of the suspected marijuana is $96,000,” court records allege.
Nguyen is facing the same three drug charges that Zhang and Borges-Lorenzo are facing, according to court records, which further indicate that, as of Thursday night, all three remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond.
At the time of Nguyen’s arrest, it marked the second major marijuana confiscation made by MSP investigators on a Cecil County portion of I-95 in an 11-day period.
On March 12, Connor arrested Yong Bao Wang, 62, of Flushing, N.Y. after confiscating 82 pounds of suspected marijuana with an estimated street value of $285,000 during a traffic stop on I-95, about two miles north of the North East-Rising Sun ramps, police said.
In addition, police added, Connor seized a heat-sealed bag containing $105,000 in cash.
Moreover, counting that March 12 incident, MSP investigators have confiscated more than 360 pounds of suspect marijuana with an estimated street value in excess of $780,000 in a 13-day period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.