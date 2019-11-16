NORTH EAST — A man is in custody after allegedly confessing to police that he shot at an armed man after a road rage incident and left him wounded in the roadway sometime overnight, according to Maryland State Police.
MSP did not identify the alleged shooter as of Saturday afternoon because he has not been charged. MSP troopers are working with the Cecil County State's Attorney Office as the investigation unfolds to determine potential charges.
Around 3 a.m. on Saturday, investigators responded to a call of a shooting in the area of U.S. 40 and Route 272. When MSP troopers arrived, they found a 42-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the road.
An MSP helicopter flew the victim to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore to be treated for his wounds. He is in stable condition, according to a MSP press statement.
While investigators were at the scene, they were contacted by a 33-year-old man who said that he shot at someone in a road rage incident.
The suspect said he fired shots after someone approached his car with a handgun after the incident, according to police statements.
MSP are continuing to investigate the shooting. U.S. Route 40 and Route 272 were closed due to the investigation, but opened up shortly before 8 a.m.
