ELKTON - A gunman remained on the loose Monday after shooting a man twice in the chest outside the VFW over the weekend, according to the Elkton Police Department.
Investigators identified the victim only as a 27-year-old male, who, as of Monday morning, remained in Christiana Hospital in Delaware in stable condition.
Counting this unrelated incident, three people have been shot - one fatally - in an eight-day period in town.
In this latest incident, EPD officers responded to the 200 block of West High Street at approximately 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, after receiving a report of "gunshots heard and a victim heard yelling for an ambulance," police reported.
Officers were unable to locate anyone injured or wounded in that area, police said. Investigators later learned, however, that someone had taken a gunshot victim to the Christiana Care emergency room in downtown Elkton, where doctors treated him before he was transferred to Christiana Hospital, police added.
Investigators determined that an unidentified gunman had shot the victim twice in the chest in the parking lot of VFW Post 8175 at 208 W. High St., after they viewed video gleaned from surveillance cameras in that area, according to police.
"The suspect was found to have been a passenger in a white pickup truck with another subject acting as the driver," an EPD spokesman told the Cecil Whig.
EPD detectives conducted "evidence collection and witness interviews," after responding to that VFW parking lot, police reported.
To preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigation, EPD officials declined to release additional details regarding how the shooting occurred and what, if anything, led up to it.
The shooting in that VFW parking lot on Saturday night marks the latest episode of gun violence in Elkton since March 5 - when a guest at the New Eastern Inn in the 200 block of East Pulaski Highway (Route 40) fatally shot Ushaben Patel, 59, in the chest and wounded her husband, Dilipbhai Patel, also 59, in the hip inside the office lobby of their motel during a purported dispute over payment for a room.
(The Patel couple had been married for approximately 40 years. After leaving their native India and coming to the United States, they worked private jobs until they had saved enough money to build their motel in 1986. They had owned and operated that motel for the past 35 years.)
Shortly after that double shooting, EPD investigators arrested the suspect, Hakeem M. Evans, 26, of Newark, Del., at a convenience store approximately one mile away from the motel, police said. Detectives were able to develop Evans as the suspect, in part, because a motel surveillance camera videotaped the gunman as he fired three shots into the lobby, striking Ushaben and Dilipbhai, before he fled.
Evans, who remains jailed without bond, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and other related offenses.
