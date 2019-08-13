ELKTON — A man who lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a utility pole in downtown Cecilton — killing his passenger — is serving an 18-month jail term after accepting a binding plea deal, according to court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr. imposed a three-year sentence on the defendant, Lawrence Joseph Midash, 47, of Cecilton, and then suspended half of it during an Aug. 2 hearing, court records show.
The judge ordered Midash to serve three years of supervised probation after completing his 18-month term in the Cecil County Detention Center.
Davis sentenced Midash moments after the defendant pleaded guilty to criminally negligent vehicular manslaughter, as part of a binding plea agreement negotiated by Assistant State's Attorney Robert Sentman and Midash's lawyer, Findlay M. McCool. The sentence imposed by Davis was in accordance with the terms of the binding plea agreement.
Also part of that binding plea deal, prosecutors dropped eight related criminal and traffic charges against Midash, including negligent vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol, driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired by alcohol, reckless driving and negligent vehicular manslaughter, court records show.
The fatal crash occurred at about 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 28, 2018, on East Main Street a short distance east of the Route 213 intersection, police said. Maryland State Police investigators determined that a Nissan 350Z driven by Midash was traveling on Main Street, when the vehicle inexplicably veered off the road and struck a utility pole, which stands across the street from the Cecilton Volunteer Fire Co. station, police added.
The impact crushed the door on the front passenger’s side, where Larry W. Thompson Sr., 66, was seated, police reported. Thompson was pronounced dead at the crash scene.
Midash was not injured in the crash; however, he was transported by ambulance to Union Hospital in Elkton for an unrelated issue, according to police.
Shortly after the fatal crash, MSP officials reported that on-scene investigators “detected signs of possible impairment” from Midash and that the case would be reviewed by the Cecil County State's Attorney's Office to determine what, if any, charges would be filed.
In December 2018, a Cecil County grand jury handed up a nine-count indictment against Midash, court records show.
