ELKTON — In December 2004, Pennsylvania State Police Det. John J. Comerford swore out an arrest warrant charging former Port Deposit-area resident Joseph Dwayne Griest with first-degree rape and related sexual assault offenses in that state.
Comerford did so even though Griest, who was 33 at that time, already was serving a 65-year prison sentence in Maryland in a related 1999 kidnapping case that had been handled in Cecil County.
His decision to secure that Pennsylvania arrest warrant more than 16 years ago loomed large on March 16.
That’s when Griest, now 49, received a 35-year prison term after pleading guilty to kidnapping and carjacking in his latest successful appeal of that dual-jurisdiction case relating to a 1999 abduction that started in Elkton and ended several hours later in Pennsylvania.
THE CECIL COUNTY CRIME
Griest, then 28, randomly carjacked a 17-year-old girl in the Big Elk Mall parking lot at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, 1999, approaching her from behind as she unlocked her car door. The teen had just finished her shift at a business at that shopping center.
Earlier that night, Griest had been released from the Cecil County Detention Center in a child support case. He walked from that county jail on Landing Lane to the McDonald’s on a hill overlooking the Big Elk Mall, before noticing the teen and approaching her.
Griest struck the teen in her mouth, pushed her into the passenger’s seat and drove off with her. Griest held the teen by her shirt as he drove, eventually crossing the Maryland state line into Pennsylvania.
Shortly before the abduction, an Elkton Police Department lieutenant had seen Griest on the hill overlooking the Big Elk Mall while he was in the McDonald’s drive-thru lane. While that lieutenant could place Griest in the area shortly before the abduction, he did not witness the crime.
THE PENNSYLVANIA RAPE CASE
Griest allegedly drove the teen to a secluded, wooded area in Fulton Township, which is in southern Lancaster County.
Griest dragged the teen from the vehicle and forced her to undress after parking the car in the woods. Because the sobbing girl moved too slowly, Griest pulled off the rest of her clothing, pushed her into the backseat and raped her.
After raping the teen, Griest used a piece of her ripped shirt as rope, tied her to a tree and then drove away, leaving her in the woods, in the cold and rain.
The teen freed herself and walked to a road, where she flagged down a ride from a motorist, who then notified police.
EPD investigators arrested Griest three days later, after developing him as a suspect based on information provided by the victim and from physical evidence gathered at both crime scenes.
THE ORIGINAL PLEA DEAL
In July 2001, as part of a plea deal, Griest received a 65-year prison term after pleading guilty to carjacking, kidnapping and second-degree rape.
As part of the plea agreement, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office promised not to pursue the rape case against Griest – as long as he received a prison term of no less than 50 years in the Cecil County case.
Then-Cecil County State’s Attorney John L. Scarborough explained that, under recent case law at that time, prosecutors could charge a defendant with a rape that occurred in another state if some of the elements of the crime happened within their jurisdiction.
Scarborough reported at the time that prosecutors offered Griest the plea deal, in part, to save the victim the emotional trauma of having to testify at trial.
“This is the most terrible and heinous crime we’ve seen around here in quite some time . . . (The victim) is still terrified to get into her own car. This has been emotionally scarring. It will have a lifelong impact on her,” Scarborough told the judge during Griest’s sentencing nearly 20 years ago.
Scarborough reported DNA tests revealed that semen found on the victim belonged to Griest and that Griest’s DNA also was found on a cigarette butt recovered from the victim’s car.
Other state evidence, according to Scarborough:
The victim identified Griest in a photo lineup and described a tattoo on his thigh; people saw Griest carjack the teen; and clothes recovered from Griest matched the clothing description given by several of those witnesses, as well as by the victim. The recovered clothes also matched the clothing description given by the EPD lieutenant who had seen Griest in Big Elk Mall area shortly before the abduction.
During that July 2001 sentencing, Judge O. Robert Lidums reported that the case marked the 30th time that Griest had appeared in criminal court and that his list of offenses over the years included assault, theft and escape.
SUCCESSFUL APPEALS
Griest filed a petition for post-conviction relief in Cecil County Circuit Court in 2004, maintaining that the 15-year penalty he received for second-degree rape in July 2001 was illegal because Lidums had no authority to sentence him for a crime that had occurred in Pennsylvania.
Then-Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Dexter M. Thompson Jr. held a hearing on the matter. Siding with the defense, the judge later issued a written order in which he dismissed the criminal case against Griest relating to the Pennsylvania rape.
Thompson also vacated Griest’s carjacking and kidnapping convictions in the Cecil County part of the case and reinstated all of the related charges that had been dismissed by the state as part of the 2001 plea agreement. In addition, the judge granted Griest a new trial and ordered that he be held without bond.
In response to Thompson’s ruling, then-Cecil County State’s Attorney Christopher J. Eastridge filed a motion for reconsideration, which, for a prosecutor, is a rare occurrence.
Thompson granted Eastridge’s motion and then – without holding a hearing – the judge reinstated Griest’s guilty pleas to carjacking and kidnapping in the Cecil County case, even though Griest was not given an opportunity to enter a plea.
Eastridge sent a letter to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, updating prosecutors there on the latest development in the Griest case. Once again, the LCDAO agreed that it would not pursue the Pennsylvania rape case against Griest – provided that he receive no less than 50 years in sentences.
Thompson then imposed a 25-year sentence on Griest for carjacking and a consecutive 25-year sentence for kidnapping in the Cecil County case, meeting the caveat of 50 years in penalties set by Lancaster County prosecutors.
Griest later filed a direct appeal to the Maryland Court of Special Appeals in Annapolis.
The defense contended that Thompson could not reinstate convictions after he had vacated them. It also maintained that Griest was denied due process because, after the judge granted him a new trial, Griest was not afforded all the hearings required in a new criminal case, such as an such as an arraignment.
Based on the same grounds as his direct appeal, Griest later filed a motion in Cecil County Circuit Court to vacate an illegal sentence. The process was bogged down significantly by coronavirus-related postponements.
Then in October, after a hearing on the latest defense motion, Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes agreed that Griest had received an illegal sentence back in 2004. The judge vacated Griest’s convictions, granted him a new trial and ordered that he be held without bond after his arraignment.
That set the stage for the plea hearing and sentencing that occurred in Cecil County Circuit Court on March 16.
THE PENNSYLVANIA WARRANT
Comerford, who was a trooper assigned to Pennsylvania State Police’s Criminal Investigation Unit, served as lead detective when he and his colleagues investigated the rape that Griest allegedly had committed in Lancaster County in December 1999.
A 27-year PSP veteran, Comerford is now a lieutenant who serves as central section commander of the agency’s Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.
Comerford kept tabs on the post-conviction docket entries in Griest’s Cecil County case, even after the defendant had received 65 years in sentences in July 2001. He also kept in touch with the victim and her family.
Well aware of Lancaster County’s part of the plea agreement – that Griest serve no less than 50 years – Comerford found reason for concern as Griest filed motions for sentence modifications and the petition for post-conviction relief.
“I could see he was taking substantial steps to have the number of years of his sentence reduced significantly. It was clear – it wasn’t a gut feeling – that he had no intention of holding up his end of the bargain, which was serving no less than 50 years. When I became aware, I reinstated my warrant,” Comeford told the Cecil Whig during a recent interview.
Comerford did so in the knick of time.
“I refiled the charges in December 2004, prior to the statute of limitations running out within days after I did it,” Comerford said.
That warrant secured by Comerford guarantees this: If and when Griest is released from his Maryland prison in the Cecil County carjacking-kidnapping case, he still would be held there on a detainer – the first step in returning him to Pennsylvania to face rape and sexual assault charges relating to that December 1999 incident.
That criminal case in Pennsylvania could go to trial.
“If he serves less than the agreed-upon 50 years, we will review our options and proceed accordingly,” Comerford explained.
GRIEST ACCEPTS ANOTHER DEAL
The current Cecil County State’s Attorney Office inherited the 21-year-old criminal case against Griest, after his latest appeal was granted.
And according to Assistant State’s Attorney Nathaniel Bowen, to whom the case was assigned, the office was ready to put Griest on trial after preparation by himself, fellow prosecutors, the SAO support staff and the EPD.
“What a mess was left for our current administration. It was created by a symphony of mistakes,” Bowen said, referring to events over the past 21 years. “I’m proud of our team here. We had to go through boxes of files and documents and organize them. EPD did a great job corralling witnesses.”
Although the state’s attorney’s office was prepared to go to trial some 21 years after the case had started, Bowen offered a plea deal to the defendant.
It is common for plea bargains to be offered in sexual assault cases because, in part, a plea agreement saves the victim from having to testify at trial in an open courtroom and, as a result, reliving the trauma.
The victim, who is now 38, approved the plea agreement, and Griest accepted it.
Cecil County State’s Attorney James Dellmyer emphasized that this was a binding plea agreement, which means the defendant accepts the charge or charges to which he will plead guilty and the sentence or sentences he will receive. As a result, the defendant has little leeway to file an appeal.
“This guarantees that he will serve the time,” Dellmyer said.
A judge simply carries out the terms of the binding plea agreement at sentencing, and that’s exactly what Baynes did on March 16 when he handed Griest a 35-year prison term.
Baynes imposed a 25-year sentence on Griest for kidnapping and suspended five years of the penalty. The judge then levied a consecutive 25-year sentence for carjacking and suspended 10 years of it. Baynes gave Griest credit for the 21 years and three months that he already had served in jails and prisons since his Dec. 16, 1999 arrest.
In addition, Baynes ordered Griest to serve five years of supervised probation after his prison release. Should he violate that probation, Griest could face up to 15 more years in prison. That represents the portion of the sentences – which total 50 years – that Baynes suspended during last month’s hearing.
Bowen acknowledged that the 35-year prison term Griest received on March 16 is 15 fewer than the penalty he received in 2004, after making his first successful legal challenge, and that it is 30 less than the 65-year prison term he originally received in July 2001.
He explained that the court system was bound by current state sentencing guidelines, which are based on the seriousness of the crime or crimes, the defendant’s criminal record and other factors. Those state sentencing guidelines set an overall penalty range of 10 to 15 years of active incarceration for Griest.
“The sentence he received is way above those sentencing guidelines,” Bowen noted.
PENNSYLVANIA WAITS ITS TURN
The 35-year prison term that Griest received on March 16, however, is 15 years short of the 50-year mark Pennsylvania prosecutors had set in their previous promises not to pursue the rape case against him in their jurisdiction.
But that is a moot point because the binding plea agreement executed on March 16 gave no consideration to the Pennsylvania rape case, which is the way Comerford and LCDAO prosecutors wanted it.
Knowing that the agreed-upon sentences in this binding plea agreement would fall short of the benchmark 50 years, the LCDAO made no promises to the defendant this time – leaving the door open for Pennsylvania prosectors to pursue their 1999 rape case against Griest.
“Pennsylvania is finally going to take a swing at him,” Bowen commented. “Yes, it (the binding plea deal) did shave 15 years off his sentence, but he is exposed now in Pennsylvania.”
Griest already has served slightly more than 21 years of what is now a 35-year prison term. If he serves his term in full, not factoring the benefit of “good time” and the possibility of parole, Griest would be released from prison in late 2035, when he would be 63 years old.
When he is released from prison, Griest still would be facing an active Pennsylvania arrest warrant – the one secured by Comerford in 2004, Bowen said.
So he would not be set free; but, instead, Griest would be held at that prison on a detainer until a law enforcement agency in that jurisdiction arrests him – starting an extradition process that would transport him back to Pennsylvania, where he would face charges in the 1999 rape case.
Bowen credited Comerford for keeping up to date on every development in the Griest case during the past two decades and for having the foresight to swear out the Pennsylvania arrest warrant back in 2004, as a just-in-case measure.
Comerford declined to comment for this article beyond anything that is already a matter of public record, explaining that a trial is pending in that jurisdiction. “I cannot comment on the facts of this case,” he said.
During Griest’s sentencing on March 16, Comerford was in the courtroom. He was seated on a front-row pew, directly behind Bowen. Comerford did not testify during that hearing, not did he play any other outward role during the proceeding.
“I was just keeping tabs on this case, something I’ve done since the beginning,” Comerford said matter-of-factly.
