PERRYVILLE – A Delaware man died after crashing his car on Interstate 95 on Friday morning, authorities said.
The single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. on northbound I-95 near Perryville, according to a spokesperson for Maryland State Police.
The driver, 54-year-old John Paul Denham, of Newark, died at the scene.
Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.
