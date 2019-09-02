ELKTON — A suspect is facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly shot a man and a woman on a road near Elkton early Monday morning — bringing the number of people shot in Cecil County within a 10-hour period to four, including two who suffered fatal wounds, according to Maryland State Police.
In the most recent incident, MSP troopers and paramedics with the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services rushed to Cox Lane at approximately 1 a.m. Monday, after receiving a report regarding two people who had suffered gunshot wounds in that area, police reported.
Investigators identified Zachary Hurt, 23, of the 100 block of Quail Court in Elkton, as the shooting suspect.
Hurt is charged with two counts each of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, in addition to a single count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or crime of violence, according to Cecil County District Court records, which also indicate that he is scheduled for an Oct. 2 preliminary hearing.
With his bail review hearing set for Tuesday, Hurt remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond Monday night, court records show.
Investigators identified the victims as 27-year-old Michael Sells, who suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen, and 24-year-old Alexis Blickenstaff, who suffered a gunshot wound to her upper left leg, police said. Both had been staying in the Elkton area, but neither has a fixed address, police added.
Ambulance crews drove Sells and Blickenstaff to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, according to police. Information regarding their medical conditions was unavailable, as of late Monday afternoon.
“Information developed by troopers indicated (that) the victims were approached by the suspect and, for reasons unknown at this time, were shot. The victims were uncooperative with troopers,” an MSP spokesman said, noting that the suspect ran into the nearby woods after the shootings.
The spokesman added, “A description of a suspect was obtained and police began an immediate search that continued through the night.”
An MSP helicopter crew, K-9 units and troopers were involved in the search, police reported.
Investigators developed information that the suspect possibly was hiding inside an abandoned trailer in the unit block of Keithly Avenue, which is a short walking distance away from the shooting scene, according to police.
“STATE Team members established a perimeter around that location,” the MSP spokesman said, referring to the team more commonly known as the SWAT team.
At approximately 9:45 a.m. Monday, about nine hours after the double shooting, the suspect, later identified as Hurt, walked out of the wooded area near the trailer and surrendered to troopers without incident, police reported.
“The suspect was not armed when he was arrested. Investigators are continuing to search for the firearm used, as part of their ongoing investigation,” the MSP spokesman said, adding, “A motive for this incident is not clear at this time.”
The spokesman reported that MSP crime scene technicians responded to Cox Road and processed the scene. Detectives with the agency's Criminal Enforcement Division conducted the criminal investigation, according to the spokesman.
Anyone who may have additional information about this double shooting is asked to call the Maryland State Police at the North East Barrack at 410-996-7800 in reference to case #19-MSP-036863, police reported.
The double shooting on Cox Lane marked the second incident of gun violence in Cecil County in less than nine hours. The two incidents are not related.
At approximately 3:30 p.m. Sunday, a father — Joshua Holcombe, 33 — fatally shot his 7-year-old son, Mason Holcombe, inside a residence in the 1100 block of Ridge Road, north of Rising Sun, and then turned the firearm on himself, taking his own life, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
Mason was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His father was flown by an MSP helicopter crew to University of Maryland's Shock Trauma Unit in Baltimore, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving there, police added.
