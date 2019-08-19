CHARLESTOWN — A man remains jailed without bond after he allegedly punched a woman and then stabbed her boyfriend five times in the back and once in the face during what investigators described as a "road rage incident" near Charlestown over the weekend, according to Cecil County District Court records.
The alleged attack occurred at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday on West Old Philadelphia Road (Route 7) near Route 267, moments after a crash involving the suspect — Jackson Harley Forrester, 41, of Perryville — and the couple, police reported.
Forrester is charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and two counts of second-degree assault, court records show.
Maryland State Police troopers assigned to the North East Barrack responded to Route 7, a short distance west of Route 267, after receiving a report of a road rage incident, police said. The alleged victims still were at the scene, but Forrester was gone, police added.
"Troopers observed (the man) had been stabbed on the left side of his face and had multiple lacerations and stab wounds to his back. (The woman) had an abrasion to her left eye," MSP Tfc. B. Hall outlines in his statement of probable cause.
Ambulances transported the 28-year-old woman and her 29-year-old boyfriend to Christiana Hospital, police reported. Information regarding their medical conditions was unavailable, as of Monday night.
The alleged victims told investigators that they were traveling in the westbound lane of Route 7, heading toward Perryville, in a vehicle driven by the woman, when a vehicle operated by a man — later identified as Forrester — started tailgating and flashing high beams, before passing them and then slowing to a stop, police said.
At that point, police added, the woman swerved to avoid a collision, but Forrester maneuvered his vehicle in the same direction. As a result, according to police, the alleged victims' vehicle crashed into the back of Forrester's vehicle.
The alleged victims told investigators that they got out of their vehicle, after seeing Forrester exit his, and that an argument between them and Forrester started, police reported.
Amid the dispute, Forrester allegedly punched the woman in the face, prompting her boyfriend to intervene to defend her, according to court records, which further indicate that the boyfriend hit Forrester in an effort to keep him away from his girlfriend and, during the fight that followed, both men fell to the ground.
"(The boyfriend) stated he could feel Forrester stabbing him. He did not know if it was a knife or something else. I observed one stab wound under (the boyfriend's) left eye and five stab wounds to his back. (The girlfriend) had an abrasion under her eye," Hall describes in court records.
When Hall was driving to Christiana Hospital, a "potential suspect" later identified as Forrester called the North East Barrack and reported that "he had been in an altercation and he believed he had stabbed someone," police reported.
Troopers went to Forrester's residence in the 900 block of Carpenter's Point Road, after he told them where he was, and they arrested him, police said. The troopers also confiscated a black utility knife, police added.
During his police interview, Forrester described the alleged victims as the aggressors and maintained that he had acted in self-defense, after, according to his account, the couple attacked him and he fell to the ground with them, court records show.
"Forrester stabbed (the boyfriend). Forrester was unable to recall how many times he stabbed him, but advised he was only doing it in self-defense. Forrester stated he knew he should not have stabbed (the boyfriend). Forrester was unable to recall when he struck (the girlfriend). Once free, Forrester got back in his vehicle and left the scene. Forrester advised he then called 911 and informed them what had happened," according to court records.
Forrester also told investigators that he had passed the alleged victims' vehicle on westbound Route 7 because he "believed they were only going 20 mph" and that, when he looked back, he realized that they had caught up with him, police reported.
"Forrester stated he was then hit from behind by their vehicle. Once both vehicles came to a stop, Forrester advised (the couple) were up at his windows screaming at him," court records allege.
Forrester remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond Monday night, after his bail review hearing earlier that day, court records show.
