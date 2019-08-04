NORTH EAST — A man wanted on outstanding arrest warrants surrendered himself to police early Sunday night, ending an approximately four-hour-long standoff that started when he allegedly armed himself with a gun inside a North East-area residence, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators identified the suspect as Jeremiah Johnson Bedwell, 38, of Elkton.
The incident at the residence in the 200 block of Irishtown Road started at about 2:30 p.m., shortly after CCSO deputies had arrived there to serve "multiple warrants" on Bedwell, reported Lt. Michael Holmes, an agency spokesman.
Holmes said CCSO wanted Bedwell on three outstanding warrants but, as of late Sunday, he did not know the specifics of them. The Elkton Police Department, meanwhile, wanted Bedwell on at least one arrest warrant, he added.
On Friday, EPD investigators had posted a wanted notice on the agency's Facebook page, asking for the public's help in locating Bedwell "in reference to felony assault with a weapon." That notice cautioned, "Bedwell is considered ARMED & DANGEROUS."
CCSO received a tip regarding Bedwell's whereabouts Sunday, according to Holmes.
"We had received information that the subject was at that (Irishtown Road) residence. He doesn't live there, but he frequents the residence. The people at that residence let deputies inside the home. When the deputies went downstairs, the suspect was in a bathroom and he had a long gun in his possession. He didn't point it at anyone, but he was holding the long gun," Holmes said, adding that, at that point, the deputies "held their ground" and called for backup.
CCSO negotiators and members of an agency tactical unit — the Special Response Team — rushed to the scene, as did numerous deputies and assisting Maryland State Police troopers, Holmes said. Law enforcement officers surrounded the house, he added.
More than 20 law enforcement vehicles lined Irishtown Road. Emergency workers kept a section of Irishtown Road closed throughout the four-hour-long barricade situation.
The warrant-serving deputies who had remained inside the residence, after observing the gun, talked to Bedwell and tried to convince him to lay down his weapon, according to Holmes. Then some SRT members entered the residence and provided Bedwell with a special phone that allowed him to talk to negotiators who were outside the house, he reported.
"It's called a 'throw phone,' and it's in a hardshell case," Holmes said, explaining that a tactical team member got close enough to Bedwell to toss the phone to him.
After talking with negotiators on that phone during the next few hours, Bedwell relinquished his long gun and surrendered himself to deputies, who took him into custody at about 6:30 p.m., according to Holmes, who commented, "No one was injured and it ended peacefully."
Holmes told the Cecil Whig that CCSO investigators will consult with the Cecil County State's Attorney's Office to determine what, if any, charges relating to the standoff will be filed against Bedwell, who remained in custody late Sunday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.