PERRYVILLE – A highway construction worker was airlifted to a regional trauma hospital on Saturday morning, after he was struck on Interstate 95 near Perryville at some point during a two-vehicle collision, according to Maryland State Police.
The crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m. in the northbound lane of I-95 at mile-marker 93.6, a short distance north of the Perryville exit, police reported.
Noting that the investigation is ongoing, an MSP spokesman at the JFK Barrack told the Cecil Whig that two northbound vehicles were involved in a collision and that a construction worker in that area was struck at some point.
“Right now, we can’t tell if was prior to the collision involving the two vehicles or after it,” the spokesman said.
An MSP helicopter crew flew the injured construction worker to University of Maryland’s Shock Trauma Unit in Baltimore, police said. No one in the two vehicles required medical treatment, police added.
The crash forced emergency workers to close a portion of northbound I-95 near the accident scene for more than an hour, causing traffic backups and detours.
“Everything is cleaned up now and reopened,” the spokesman reported about 1 p.m. Saturday.
As of early Saturday afternoon, details were unavailable concerning how the crash occurred. With the investigation ongoing, the names of the people involved also had not been released by police.
Stay tuned to cecildaily.com, as more details about this collision become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.