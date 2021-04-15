ELKTON - Detectives have charged five people allegedly involved in an operation to smuggle drugs through the mail to inmates in the Cecil County Detention Center, ending a five-month-long investigation, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office, which oversees the CCDC.
As of Thursday, charges were pending against two other suspects, police reported.
The investigation started in November, after CCDC correctional officers gained information that some inmates were receiving illegal drugs inside mail sent to them and they, in turn, notified CCSO's Criminal Investigation Unit, according to Lt. Michael Holmes, an agency spokesman.
"It was not an undercover operation, per se, but a lot of investigative techniques were used," Holmes said.
CCSO Det. John Lines, lead investigator, told the Cecil Whig that surveillance was conducted at the jail to determine which inmates might be involved. Lines and Holmes declined to specify how the surveillance was conducted, to avoid compromising future investigations.
Police said the surveillance operation, along with the "intel received" in November, enabled investigators to develop suspects - five of whom are inmates, police said.
The sixth suspect charged in the case is a former CCDC inmate, and he has been identified as one of the mail senders, police added. The seventh suspect, who has yet to be charged, also has been identified by investigators as a mail sender, police clarified.
Then investigators monitored the incoming mail addressed to the inmates who had been developed as suspects, according to Lines, who commented, "We flagged their mail."
LSD and, or, Suboxone were found inside the flagged mail, Holmes reported.
To make it more difficult for people to find ways to send contraband to CCDC inmates through the mail in the future, Holmes and Lines declined to elaborate on how incoming mail addressed to county jail prisoners is normally sorted and checked at the facility.
"It's common knowledge that inmates try to smuggle contraband into the detention center. They're always trying to come up with new ways to do it, and the correctional officers stay on top of it," Holmes said.
One of the two people identified as suspects who allegedly mailed contraband to CCDC inmates is Keith Wesley Smith, 28, of the 200 block of Bard Cameron Road near Rising Sun, police reported.
Smith is facing seven charges, including distribution of narcotics and multiple counts of contraband delivery, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Holmes and Lines reported that the following CCDC inmates are each charged with conspiracy to deliver contraband and possession of contraband in a place of confinement: Mariano Garcia Cruz, 34; Charles Henry Ford, 32 and Anthony Philip Maniscalco, 36.
The other inmate - Lamont Edward Hall Sr., 45 - is charged only with conspiracy to deliver contraband, police reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.