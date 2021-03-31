ELKTON - An investigation is continuing after a blaze heavily damaged a commercial-style garbage bin outside a residence in a neighborhood near Elkton on Tuesday, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A neighbor called 911 at 3:52 p.m. Tuesday, after noticing flames and smoke coming from the refuse container in the 100 block of Fawn Drive, south of Elkton, fire officials reported.
Four firefighters with Chesapeake City Volunteer Fire Co. battled the blaze for about five minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials said.
Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency detective and spokesman, reported that the fire caused an estimated $1,000 in damage to what he described as a "30 yard rolloff Dumpster."
Investigators determined that the blaze started inside the commercial-stye garbage receptacle, fire officials said. However, as of Wednesday night, the cause of the fire remained under investigation, fire officials added.
Anyone with information that might help in this investigation is asked to call Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal tip-line at 410-386-5050.
