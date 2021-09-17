This photo shows The Love of Christ Church of God in Joppa after a blaze, which was contained to a mechanical room, caused an estimated $50,000 in total damage. Fire detectives believe that the fire, which remained under investigation on Wednesday, may have been caused by an unspecified electrical malfunction.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND OFFICE OF THE STATE FIRE MARSHAL
JOPPA — An investigation is continuing after a blaze caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to a church in Joppa earlier this week, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Emergency dispatch received a 911 call at 9:50 a.m. on Monday, after a neighbor discovered water shooting out an exterior pipe at The Love of Christ Church of God in the 500 block of Philadelphia Road and contacted church members to alert them, fire officials reported.
“A neighbor observed water discharging from an exterior pipe and contacted church members. When the members arrived and opened the rear door, they smelled smoke and heard smoke alarms and called 911,” an MOSFM spokesperson explained.
Several area volunteer fire companies responded to the scene, fire officials said. Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
“Firefighters discovered a fire, contained to a mechanical room, that had been controlled by a melted water pipe,” the MOSFM spokesperson outlined, further reporting that a “closed fire-rated door” also helped prevent the blaze from extending beyond the mechanical room.
Approximately 20 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about five minutes, before bringing it under control, according to the spokesperson.
The blaze caused an estimated $25,000 in structural damage to the building and destroyed approximately $25,000 in property inside the church, fire officials reported.
MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started inside the mechanical room, but, as of Wednesday, the cause remained under investigation, according to the spokesperson, who further reported, “Investigators cannot rule out an unspecified electrical failure as a possible cause.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.