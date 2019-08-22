ELKTON — A man who stole baseball cards — some of which are highly collectible — and vintage comic books worth tens of thousands of dollars from a storage unit in Elkton has received an eight-year prison term.
Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes imposed the eight-year sentence on the defendant, David Emmons Stone, 46, of the 400 block of North Street in Elkton, during a courtroom hearing Tuesday.
In late February, after a two-day trial and then approximately three hours of deliberation, a jury found Stone guilty of theft of more than $25,000 and less than $100,000, a felony that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The eight-year sentence levied by Baynes matched a recommendation made by Assistant’s State’s Attorney Robert Sentman, who had prosecuted Stone at trial. State sentencing guidelines, which are based on a defendant’s criminal record and other factors, called for a penalty ranging from four to eight years of incarceration for Stone.
Stone will serve his eight-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison.
Also part of the sentence, Baynes ordered Stone to pay $50,000 in restitution to the victim, Danilo Cabahug, who owned a sports memorabilia shop in New Jersey and later rented a unit at then-Whalen’s Mini-Storage in the 400 block of West Main Street in Elkton, after his store closed.
Cabahug’s unit contained approximately $250,000 in collectible sports memorabilia, according to court records.
Elkton Police Department detectives started their investigation Oct. 24, when a renter at Whalen’s reported that someone had cut a circular hole in the metal door of his storage unit — No. 16 — removed the lock and stole comic books, baseball cards and other property at some point between Aug. 1, 2018, when he had last checked the storage unit, and the day he contacted authorities, prosecutors said.
After some of Cabahug’s property was spotted inside another storage unit on the premises, the investigation led to 38-year-old Miguel Small, who implicated Stone in the theft of sports memorabilia inside storage unit No. 16, prosecutors added.
(In March, a couple of weeks after the jury found Stone guilty, Small pleaded guilty to two counts of theft and received two six-month sentences, with all but two months suspended of one and all but two days suspended of the other, according to court records, which also show that he was placed on one year of unsupervised probation.)
Investigators confirmed that Stone had rented storage unit No. 15, which is adjacent to the unit that was rented by Cabahug, prosecutors reported. Detectives also confirmed that Stone abandoned his storage unit at Whalen’s on Oct. 3, leaving some of his property behind, and that he then rented a unit at a storage facility elsewhere in Elkton, according to prosecutors.
Detectives conducted court-approved searches of Stone’s abandoned storage unit at Whalen’s and of his rented unit at the other storage business, both of which yielded the recovery of baseball cards, comic books and other property that Cabahug had reported stolen, according to court records.
EPD detectives recovered approximately $65,000 in stolen sports collectibles and comic books, court records show.
At trial, Stone testified that he owned the baseball cards, comic books and other property found inside his storage units.
In addition, Stone maintained that he, too, had been a burglary victim while renting his unit adjacent to Cabahug’s unit at Whalen’s and that some of his sports memorabilia also had been stolen.
During his closing argument, Sentman urged jurors not believe Stone’s representation of himself as an “equally unfortunate collector” in a reported rash of burglaries that had occurred at Whalen’s.
On the witness stand, Stone mentioned Reggie Jackson, Pete Rose and other names of now-retired Major League Baseball players as his defense lawyer, William G. Christoforo, showed him photographs of some of the stolen baseball cards that had been recovered by investigators.
In addition to identifying those baseball trading cards, Stone explained why particular ones are rare and, or, significant and why others are considered to be common.
Sentman told jurors that Stone lacked such knowledge about baseball trading cards, however, when he talked to detectives nearly four months earlier. He then asserted that Stone had done some studying on the subject in preparation for his trial, after his arrest in November. (After spending a couple of nights in the county jail, Stone was released Nov. 14 on a $250,000 unsecured bond, court records show.)
“He doesn’t say what he knows during the investigation,” Sentman told jurors.
Sentman told the jury that it took Cabahug “years to assemble” his collection of sports memorabilia and comic books and then reminded jurors that investigators were able recover only a fraction of the property that Cabahug had reported stolen.
“That’s only a portion of what’s missing. Where it is, we may never know,” Sentman said, before contending that the value of the property stolen from the victim would be “$100,000, no problem.”
