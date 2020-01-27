ELKTON — Investigators have charged a man with first-degree assault after he allegedly stabbed his neighbor in the Hollingsworth Manor community Friday night, according to Cecil County District Court records.
The victim, a 42-year-old man, is in serious but stable condition after he was taken to Christiana Hospital for medical care for stabbing and slashing wounds suffered to his lower back and torso areas, according to Capt. Joseph Zurolo, spokesman for Elkton Police Department.
Zurolo said EPD officers responded to reports of a stabbing at a residence in the 300 block of Hollingsworth Manor at about 7:43 p.m. Friday.
The victim identified the suspect, Dustin Ray Plaster, 18, as his alleged attacker, and EPD officers located and apprehended Plaster, Zurolo reported.
Plaster and the victim, who both live in the 300 block of Hollingsworth Manor, had been involved in previous neighbor disputes, according to Zurolo.
Zurolo said the victim was involved in an altercation with Plaster’s brother on the front stoop of Plaster’s residence Friday, at which time Plaster stepped in and allegedly attacked the victim with an “edged weapon.”
Plaster was charged with first degree assault, but Zurolo said the investigation is ongoing and there may be further charges to come.
Based on the victim’s wounds, Zurolo said it appears that some type of edged weapon was used in the alleged attack.
EPD officers performed a complete search of the area and the residence, but they did not locate the alleged weapon, according to Zurolo.
