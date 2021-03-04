ELKTON — An Elkton man remained jailed Thursday after an investigation uncovered online communications in which he allegedly asked a person – whom he believed to be an 8-year-old girl – to send him photos of her in the nude, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators also allege that the suspect – James Davis Beck Jr., 53, of the 100 block of Midland Drive – asked the perceived girl if she would like to see his private parts and wrote several other suggestive comments, court records show.
The Elkton Police Department investigation, which merged into a probe that had been started earlier by the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit (CCU), led to detectives raiding Beck’s residence on Midland Drive at approximately 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, when investigators arrested Beck, police reported.
Investigators confiscated at least one electronic device containing numerous files of “child pornography and child erotica,” including videos and pictures, police said. At least one of the images shows a prepubescent girl – approximately 8 to 10 years old – engaged in a sex act with a man, police added.
Beck made a confession to EPD Det. Joshua Leffew, lead investigator, and MSP Det. Frank Donald when they interviewed him on the back porch of his residence during Wednesday’s raid, after he waived his right to remain silent, police reported.
“(Beck) did confirm that he has been viewing child pornographic images utilizing his cell phone. He also confirmed that he did distribute the image onto social media network ‘Twitter’ of the 8-9 year old female masturbating . . . (Beck) did understand that this was, in fact, a crime,” Leffew outlines in his written statement of probable cause.
Beck is charged with three counts of distribution of child pornography, which is a felony that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine per offense, if convicted, according to court records. He also is charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum five-year penalty and a $2,500 fine, court records show.
Scheduled for an April 2 preliminary hearing, Beck remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond late Thursday afternoon, after his bail review hearing earlier that day, according to court records.
EPD started its investigation at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Monday, when Leffew was notified of a YouTube video posted by Predator Poachers, police said. Within that notification, police added, Leffew was informed that a man identified as Beck was soliciting a female, whom he believed to 8, for nude pictures.
“It was later learned that the 8-year-old female was in fact an 18-year-old female and not a law enforcement officer,” according to court records, which do not explain why the adult private citizen pretended to be a girl.
Within the first few text messages, Beck reveals that he is 53, asks the presumed 8-year-old female “if his age is OK,” tells her that she is “very pretty” and asks if “she would let him see her naked,” police said. The presumed 8-year-old female responds that she is “unsure” about sending him a photo of her in the nude, police added.
“(Beck) tells the female juvenile that he would like to kiss her from head to toe and later threatens that if she will not send him the pictures he asked for then she will never hear from him again,” according to charging documents.
After the presumed 8-year-old female told Beck that she was not comfortable sending him the requested images of her, the suspect attempted to manipulate the juvenile female into doing so by telling her that he loves her and by cautioning her “not to play games with him,” police reported.
“(Beck) asks her what school she goes to, where she lives and if she will be his ‘little girlfriend.’ He even tells her he would like to be in bed with the female juvenile and asks what she sleeps in. When (Beck) doesn’t get the nude/”naked” picture he asked for, he asks if he can see her in the panties she is wearing. As (Beck) continues with his persistence, he asks the female juvenile if she would like to see his (private part). The female juvenile and (Beck) later discuss him sending his phone number to her and in return she would send him the nude picture of her,” according to charging documents.
Leffew was able to identify Beck as the suspect, in part, by matching a known image of him on a YouTube video with a driver’s license photo of him that the investigator obtained through the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration, court records show.
The EPD detective contacted Donald on Tuesday upon learning that that member of MSP’s CCU had started an investigation relating to Beck on Feb. 26, 2020, after that special unit received a referral from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) “regarding the possession and distribution of child pornography,” according to court records.
NCMEC officials had received a cyber tip from a Twitter representative about someone possessing, manufacturing, distributing and, or, soliciting illegal content on their website, police said. The tip included an uploaded image of a female juvenile, whom investigators believe to be 8 or 9 years of age, performing a sex act on herself while nude from the waist down, police added.
The tip also included the screen/username, which started with “Jamesbe . . .,” according to police.
“Donald subpoenaed the information, however, (he) did not learn of any personal identifying information or geo location,” according to court records, which, at one point, refer to the probe that EPD started on Monday and note, “The suspect wasn’t known until this most recent investigation.”
After obtaining a court-approved search warrant for “the electronic devices located” at Beck’s residence in the 100 block of Midland Drive on Tuesday, Leffew raided the suspect’s home on Wednesday morning, along with EPD officers, Donald and CCU members, court records show.
Beck was an “active participant in several Telegram groups” with various names, including “Teenies models,” and “Young Russia,” according to charging documents. Investigators allege in court records that those names are terms for “underage children depicted in sexual acts.”
Court records also allege that Beck exchanged several files depicting child pornography and child erotica with others.
