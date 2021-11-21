NEWARK, Del. – Two men, including one from Cecil County, are facing charges for allegedly attempting to kidnap a University of Delaware student from her off-campus apartment, police said.
The incident happened at 11:22 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Hamlet Way in The Waverly, the student-housing complex that surrounds Suburban Plaza, according to Lt. Andrew Rubin, a spokesman for the Newark Police Department.
The victim had recently met one of the defendants, Rene Villate Umpierre, 20, of Philadelphia, and invited him to her apartment.
Umpierre arrived and went in as the second defendant, Keniel Rivera Peraza, 24, of Elkton, waited in a vehicle outside.
While inside, Umpierre became aggressive and physical with the victim, began to strangle her and attempted to remove her from her bedroom, Rubin said.
The victim locked herself in a room and called 911. She told police she heard Umpierre talking on the phone to Peraza “as if they were planning to remove her from the residence,” Rubin said.
Responding officers spotted the two men leaving the apartment complex and arrested them.
After further investigation, police found a knife they believe Umpierre stashed near the door to the apartment.
Peraza had crack cocaine in his possession, Rubin said.
Umpierre was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, second-degree attempted kidnapping, strangulation, second-degree conspiracy and offensive touching. He was jailed after failing to post $60,000 cash bail.
Peraza was charged with second-degree attempted kidnapping, second-degree conspiracy and drug possession. He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.
