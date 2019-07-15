ELKTON — A Cecil County Sheriff's Office corporal was injured during a vehicle crash late Saturday night at the intersection of Blue Ball Road and Star Route Road, according to CCSO Chief Deputy Gerald Widdoes.
Maryland State Police conducted the vehicle crash report from the incident, according to Widdoes.
The corporal was driving southbound on Blue Ball Road in a marked 2017 Ford Explorer sheriff's office vehicle around 10:07 p.m. Saturday when the driver of a 2011 Toyota Camry allegedly entered the intersection from Star Route Road, Widdoes reported.
The driver of the Camry, whom police identified as Jonathan Powlus, 21, of New Castle, Del., was issued a citation for failing to yield the right of way, Widdoes said.
The corporal was transported to Union Hospital where he is being treated for a serious leg injury, according to Widdoes.
