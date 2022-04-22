ABERDEEN — Investigators have concluded that an improperly discarded cigarette or some other type of smoking material triggered a blaze that gutted a duplex in Aberdeen, displacing an unspecified number of occupants and causing an estimated $70,000 in damage, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A passerby called 911 at 12:22 p.m. on Thursday (April 14) after discovering the burning building in the unit block of Liberty Lane, prompting area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. Aberdeen Volunteer Fire Company served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Approximately 25 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 30 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported. A fire-scene photo released by the MOSFM shows flames shooting from the duplex.
The blaze caused an estimated $60,000 in structural damage to the duplex, and it destroyed approximately $10,000 in belongings inside the house, according to a MOSFM spokesperson, who further reported that no one was injured during the incident.
During their on-scene investigation, MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started in an exterior mulch bed next to the house, fire officials said. Investigators listed the preliminary cause of the fire as “improperly discarded smoking materials,” fire officials added.
