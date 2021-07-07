HAVRE DE GRACE — An investigation is continuing after a blaze destroyed a shed in Havre de Grace on Monday night, resulting in an estimated $20,000 in damage, and detectives have not excluded a fireworks-related mishap as a cause, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A neighbor called 911 at 11:49 p.m. on Monday, after discovering the burning outbuilding on the property of a residence in the 1400 block of Bayview Drive, fire officials reported.
Five volunteer firefighters with the Susquehanna Hose Company in Havre de Grace battled the blaze for about five minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials said. No one was injured, fire officials added.
The blaze caused approximately $20,000 in damage to the 10’-by-12’ shed and its contents, fire officials reported.
As of Wednesday, MOSFM detectives had not pinpointed where the blaze started, nor had they determined the cause of the shed fire, according to fire officials.
“Fireworks were discharged earlier in the evening and cannot be ruled out as a possible cause,” a MOSFM spokesperson said.
