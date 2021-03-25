ELKTON — An arson investigation is continuing after someone torched a vacant house in an Elkton neighborhood early Wednesday morning and later stole a sport utility vehicle in that same community, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Later that morning, a passerby found that stolen vehicle – a 1999 Jeep Cherokee – ablaze deep in the woods, about one mile away from where the vacant duplex house in Hollingsworth Manor had been set on fire.
“We believe that the person who stole the vehicle is the same person who intentionally set fire to the house,” Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency detective and spokesman, told the Cecil Whig on Thursday morning.
He then clarified that the investigators believe that a “group of individuals” were involved in the Hollingsworth Manor arson and the theft of the Jeep Cherokee.
A neighbor called 911 at 2:48 a.m. Wednesday, after discovering the burning house in the unit block of Hollingsworth Manor, fire officials reported.
Approximately 35 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 30 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials said. Singerly Volunteer Fire Co. of Elkton served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
At about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, while fire marshal detectives were conducting their on-scene investigation after the house fire had been extinguished, a man who lives one block away walked up to them and reported that his Jeep had been stolen moments earlier, fire officials reported.
“He started his vehicle out in front of his house to warm it up before he went to work and then went back inside his house. He heard the engine rev and went to investigate,” Alkire outlined.
The resident saw his Jeep speed away, prompting him to get into a secondary vehicle and give chase, Alkire said. The thief cut through the yard of a residence in the 100 block of Hollingsworth Manor and, shortly after that, the pursuing resident lost sight of his Jeep, he added.
“When he was driving back through the neighborhood, I guess he saw the flashing lights on our vehicles and thought we were the police. He reported the vehicle theft to us,” Alkire said.
MOSFM investigators radioed a be-on-the-lookout, or BOLO, bulletin to all law enforcement agencies in the area, fire officials reported.
At approximately 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, about two hours later, Singerly Volunteer Fire Co. responded to an area deep in the woods off a section of Route 7 near the Carroll gas station, after receiving an emergency call regarding a vehicle fire, fire officials said.
That’s when and where they found the stolen Jeep Cherokee, which was ablaze and stuck in a ditch, fire officials added.
“It appears that the person or people who stole the vehicle used either a dirt access road or a trail used by four-wheeler operators to get that deep in the woods,” Alkire said.
As of late Thursday afternoon, investigators had not determined if the thief deliberately set fire to the SUV or if the blaze had been started accidentally, according to Alkire. Fire detectives had not ruled out the possibility that the engine overheated while the thief revved it repeatedly in attempts to free the stolen vehicle from the ditch, he noted.
This marks the third time in 30 days that a vehicle stolen in Hollingsworth Manor has been found either ablaze or burnt, Alkire said.
As for the vacant house that had been set ablaze, according to Alkire, “It is a complete and total loss.”
After the house fire had been extinguished, Alkire walked around the property with his specially-trained scent dog, Katrina, which alerted to the presence of accelerate.
“The fire had been ignited with a liquid accelerant,” Alkire said.
Alkire reported that this arson is not connected to two blazes at vacant houses near North East during the past month, including a February arson in Lakeside Mobile Home Park. Four fighters suffered burns battling that intentionally-set blaze, which was fueled, in part, by gasoline poured on the deck and around the vacant mobile home.
Anyone with information that might help in this investigation of the intentionally-set fire at the vacant Hollingsworth Manor house is asked to call fire marshal’s arson tip-line at 410-386-3050.
