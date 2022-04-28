BALTIMORE — A Bel Air man is facing up to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty in a federal criminal case in which he defrauded his employer of more than $20 million with a kickback scheme while working for a Harford County company, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The defendant, Elliott Dennis Kleinman, 68, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and tax evasion during an April 20 U.S. District Court hearing. A sentencing date has not been set.
At the time of his offenses, Kleinman was a longtime employee of “Company 1,” a family-owned global business headquartered in New York and with manufacturing facilities in Belcamp and Abingdon, according to federal prosecutors.
Beginning in 2012, Kleinman and another employee (listed as Employee 1 in court papers) began to use their management positions at Company 1 to execute a fraudulent billing scheme in which they would receive illegal kickbacks from various drum vendors that were doing business with Company 1, which used drums to store and transport its products, prosecutors reported.
As the facility managers, Kleinman and Employee 1 oversaw the purchasing and storing of drums for use at the Harford County manufacturing facilities, prosecutors said. They also had authority to review drum invoices and authorize payments to the drum vendors, prosecutors added.
Kleinman’s co-defendant, Anthony P. Urcioli, Sr., 78, of Park Ridge, N.J., was the owner and president of Tunnel, Barrel & Drum Co, Inc. (TBD), which is based in Carlstadt, N.J., and of another drum supply company, Hartford Fibre Drum, Inc., both of which did business with Company 1, according to prosecutors.
After TBD became Company 1’s drum supplier, Kleinman and Employee 1 entered into arrangement with Urcioli, one in which TBD could continue selling drums to Company 1 if Urcioli agreed to fraudulently invoice Company 1 for more drums than TBD actually sold and delivered to the company, prosecutors reported.
If Urcioli agreed to falsify its invoices in that manner, Employee 1 and Kleinman offered that they and TBD could adhere to a 50-50 split of the extra money Company 1 paid TBD for the “made-up drum deliveries,” prosecutors said. Employee 1 told Urcioli that he would split his share of the kickbacks with Kleinman at 75-25, prosecutors added.
Urcioli agreed to participate in the false billing scheme, according to prosecutors.
From approximately January 2012 to Jan. 31, 2020, Employee 1 contacted Urcioli at least once a week to discuss the number and type of drums that Employee 1 actually wanted delivered to Company 1’s Maryland facilities, prosecutors said. During the same conversation, prosecutors added, Employee 1 told Urcioli how many additional drums to charge – but not deliver – to Company 1.
After Urcioli created the invoices that fraudulently billed Company 1 for both delivered and undelivered drums, Employee 1 approved the invoices and sent them to Company 1’s headquarters to be paid, prosecutors reported.
“In addition, Urcioli would create a handwritten purchase order ticket that summarized the breakdown of actual and bogus drum orders and how the kickback amounts were calculated. Urcioli would put a copy of the purchase order ticket in an envelope, along with Employee 1’s and Kleinman’s share of the kickback amount payable via checks from TBD and Hartford, and then send the envelope to their personal residences in Harford County,” a USAO spokesperson outlined.
In December 2013, Urcioli told Employee 1 about Hartford, the other drum supply company Urcioli owned, prosecutors said. After receiving records that proved that Hartford was a legitimate company, Employee 1 and Urcioli agreed to expand the kickback scheme to include Hartford, prosecutors added.
“Urcioli wanted to pay the kickbacks to Kleinman and Employee 1 by check, so the payments would look like payments to drum wholesalers and be deductible as a cost of goods sold on TBD’s tax returns. Kleinman advised that he wanted his kickback checks payable to a company he formed called ‘EDK Management, LTD.’ Urcioli agreed and, in addition to making the kickback checks drawn on TBD and Hartford accounts payable to that company, Urcioli wrote the word ‘drums’ on the checks to further the pretense of legitimate purchases,” the spokesperson explained.
Between January 2012 and Jan. 31, 2020, Urcioli falsely invoiced Company 1 a total of $20,300,757, prosecutors reported. TBD and Hartford kept half that sum, while the remaining funds were sent to Employee 1 and Kleinman, according to prosecutors.
Kleinman’s share of the kickbacks was approximately $2.3 million, prosecutors said. Kleinman opened and maintained two commercial bank accounts for EDK, one in the name of “EDK Management Ltd” and the other in the name of “EDK Management Ltd t/a Main Street Cigars,” which is a retail store he owns in Bel Air, prosecutors added. Kleinman deposited the drum vendor’s checks into EDK’s business account, where it was withdrawn as cash, spent on personal expenses, or transferred to the bank account for Main Street Cigars, prosecutors reported.
For the period of 2017 through 2019, TBD paid Kleinman a total of approximately $1,034,911 in kickbacks for his role in the fraudulent billing scheme, according to prosecutors. Kleinman’s 2017 through 2019 income tax returns filed with the IRS, however, did not report those kickback payments as personal or business income — resulting in the U.S. government losing approximately $291,143 in taxes, prosecutors reported.
Kleinman is facing up to 20 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and a maximum five-year sentence for tax evasion. U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby accepted Kleinman’s guilty pleas.
Urcioli is also awaiting sentencing after he, too, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and filing a false tax return for his role in the scheme.
Prosecutors did not release additional information regarding Employee 1.
