ROME, Ga. – The killing of a farm animal during what authorities have said was a "ritual sacrifice" during a training camp in Georgia for a white supremacist group has led to charges against five additional men, including one from Elkton.
Brian Mark Lemley Jr. – an Army veteran from Elkton – Patrik Mathews, William Garfield Bilbrough IV, Brandon Gregory Ashley and Duncan Christopher Trimmell were charged last week with aggravated animal cruelty and all but Trimmell were also charged with livestock theft by a Floyd County grand jury, according to an indictment first reported by the Rome News-Tribune.
Lemley and Mathews were first arrested in January 2020 near Newark, Del., where they shared an apartment in the Oak Tree Apartments off Otts Chapel Road. A closed-circuit television camera and microphone investigators installed in the home captured Lemley making plans for violence at a gun rights rally in Virginia with the hopes of sparking a civil war, prosecutors alleged.
Floyd County prosecutors identified the animal, which they say was beheaded during a meeting of the group in October 2019, as a ram. Federal prosecutors have said it was a goat. They've said the men stole the animal and attempted unsuccessfully to kill it with a knife and then ended up shooting it to death and cutting off its head.
The killing happened at a training camp in north Georgia that prosecutors have said was organized by The Base, a white supremacist group that espoused using violence to accelerate overthrowing the U.S. government.
Three other men, all from north Georgia and linked by authorities to The Base, already face charges related to the animal's death and other alleged crimes. Luke Austin Lane, Michael Helterbrand and Jacob Kaderli have been held without bond for more than a year in the Floyd County jail, the News-Tribune reports.
The arrests of the Georgia men were announced in January 2020, a day after Mathews, Lemley and Bilbrough were arrested.
A federal judge in December sentenced Bilbrough, of Denton, to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to two counts related to assisting Mathews. Lemley and Mathews, a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist, have pleaded not guilty to charges including transporting a firearm and ammunition with the intent to commit a felony.
Ashley, of Hayden, Alabama, and Trimmell, of Austin, Texas, weren't charged in federal court with the other three.
