PERRYVILLE — An investigation into a car that had been parked outside a Perryville convenience store for about 90 minutes led to investigators confiscating a loaded handgun, two digital scales and other evidence, in addition to arresting two suspects who were inside that vehicle, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspects as Emily C. Wehage, 24, of the 900 block of Paradise Road in Aberdeen and Donald D. McDaniel, 29, of the unit block of Cokesbury Road near Port Deposit.
The investigation leading to their arrests started at 11:59 p.m. on April 7, when a Perryville Police Department officer noticed a man and a woman inside a green Toyota Camry parked near the Royal Farms in the 1800 block of Perryville Road (Route 222), police said.
A computer check indicated that the Camry had “prior interaction with law enforcement in Cecil County” and that the vehicle owner had “prior offenses” for armed robbery and robbery relating to two separate incidents in October 2020, theft in March 2015 and theft in June 2016, police added.
The PPD officer surveilled the Camry for one hour and 36 minutes, before making contact with the suspects inside of it, police reported. The suspect vehicle was parked near a no-loitering sign, police noted.
“Believing the occupants were engaged in or attempting to engage in criminal activity, I approached the vehicle and made contact at 1:37 (a.m., April 8). During this time, I observed the occupants to be unconscious and unresponsive inside the vehicle,” according to the lead investigator’s written account in his statement of probable cause.
While speaking with the man and the woman — later identified as McDaniel and Wehage — after they stirred, the officer noticed a folding knife in “plain view” near the center console, within arm’s-reach of both suspects, police said. The officer ordered the suspects out of the car, police added.
“I observed a blue wax bag containing suspect heroin/fentanyl located in plain view on the front driver seat,” court records allege.
That led to a probable-cause search of the Camry, in which investigators found a locked, metal safe in the back seat, police reported. Wehage and McDaniel maintained that they did not know the contents of the safe, police noted.
“Offender One (McDaniel) admitted to purchasing the safe from his friend, ‘John,’ for $100, but advised he did not know the combination to access the safe and did not have any knowledge of the contents inside the safe,” according to the charging document, which also indicates that Wehage told the officer that she, too, did not know what was inside the safe.
At that point, investigators “forcefully opened” the safe, which held a loaded Davis Industries .380 caliber handgun, two digital scales and drug packaging materials, court records allege.
“The handgun contained four .380 caliber ammunition cartridges inside the magazine, which were all marked ‘G.F.I. .380 Auto’ The headstamp on these cartridges was identical to a cartridge located underneath the front passenger seat, indicating the Offenders had knowledge of the firearm and that it was previously removed from the safe,” according to the charging document.
During the follow-up investigation, officers learned that Wehage and McDaniel are prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because they have felony convictions on their criminal records, court records allege.
Investigators arrested Wehage and McDaniel at the scene, police reported.
Wehage and McDaniel are each facing eight criminal charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, loaded handgun in a vehicle and possession of heroin/fentanyl, according to court records.
McDaniel and Wehage remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond and in lieu of $7,500 bond respectively on Wednesday, two days after their bail review hearings, court records show.
