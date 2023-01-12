Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (4) gets his hand on the face mask of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals and Ravens play for the second consecutive week — and third time this season — on Sunday night in a wild-card playoff game.
The AFC North rivals know each other pretty well by now.
“They know what we try to do on offense, we know what they try to do on defense,” Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow said. “So they try to take away our bread-and-butter stuff, and they’re pretty good at it.”
But it’s the playoffs, so there’s bound to be some surprises and extra intensity when the teams meet again in Cincinnati on Sunday night.
Baltimore is especially motivated after going 8-9 last season and missing the playoffs for the first time in four seasons, then watching the Bengals make a Super Bowl run.
“There is a hunger, for sure,” Ravens tight end Mark Andrews said. “This team has been through a lot.”
With quarterback Lamar Jackson out with a knee injury and backup Tyler Huntley dealing with a sore shoulder, rookie Anthony Brown got his first NFL start. He threw for 286 yards but was intercepted twice and fumbled in his own end zone resulting in a Cincinnati touchdown.
“There’s so much trust in both of them, and that’s with everybody on the team,” Andrews said. “Whoever it may be, we’re going to be alright.”
Either way, Baltimore will lean on a refreshed Dobbins, who since returning from a knee injury in Week 14 has rushed for 397 yards, including 13 runs of 10 or more yards.
The Bengals (12-4) have their own issues. Right guard Alex Cappa will miss the game after hurting his ankle last week. That came after the Bengals lost right tackle La’el Collins to a knee injury in the Dec. 24 win over the Patriots.
