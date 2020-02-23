PERRYVILLE — Officials say that a person was pronounced dead after jumping from the Hatem Bridge on Saturday night.
A search began at around 9:45 p.m. on on Saturday, Feb. 22, and the Susequehanna Hose Co. pronounced the person deceased at around 10:45 p.m. after attempts to resuscitate by medical and first responders.
Witnesses are asked to contact the Maryland Transportation Authority at 410-537-1147 with more information. If you or someone you know needs help, contact the Crisis Center at 888-407-8018.
This is a developing story. Please continue to check cecildaily.com for updates.
