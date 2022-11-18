CUMBERLAND — The similarities between last season’s Panthers team and the current Perryville squad could be described as striking.
A year ago, Sean Sandora and his squad entered the Class 1A state quarterfinals on a four-game winning streak with late regular season wins against Havre de Grace and Bohemia Manor. Now, the Panthers enter as a final eight team once again winning its last four matchups.
The only difference is Perryville will look to keep winning on the road.
The Panthers (7-4) visit Fort Hill (10-1) on Friday with the opportunity to reach the Class 1A semifinals for the second straight year.
“The similarities are defensively we’re playing a lot harder and playing a lot more aggressively,” Sandora said. “Offensively we’re establishing the line of scrimmage and running the ball.”
The Sentinels offense enters the state quarters scoring 37.8 points per game. The Fort Hill offense is also on a roll in the past two games, putting up 74 points against Southern Garrett and another 48 points against Allegany.
Sandora knows his team will have to stop the run of Fort Hill’s wing-t offense.
“They have four backs that are pretty quick that have been in that system for a really long time so they know where the holes are going to be,” Sandora said. “We just have to play down hill, be aggressive and tackle really well as a team,”
Fort Hill’s defensive unit has also provided fits to opposing offenses all season. Through 11 games, the Sentinels defense has limited teams to seven points or fewer in eight games, including its last five wins of the season. In its only loss against Mountain Ridge, the Sentinels gave up 30 points.
The Panthers will look to establish the run at the line of scrimmage with its versatility of backs in Ethen Gunter and Zach Ayers.
“They’re a very fast defense, they play aggressive they play down hill,” Sandora said. “We have to match that toughness and tenacity on Friday and hit them in the mouth.”
Fort Hill is known for its game night atmosphere, packed stands and rowdy pregame traditions. Sandora said the hype will surround the state playoff action. The Panthers head coach said his team is ready for another attempt at the state semifinals.
“It’s going to be a phenomenal experience. We’re going to one of the high school in the state of Maryland. They have a rich tradition,” Sandora said. “It’s really about our kids looking forward to it and not being scared of the moment, just really taking it all in and be like, ‘lets go to battle.’”
