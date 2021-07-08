As with most towns in the United States, the town of Elkton looks different today than it did in the late nineteenth century and early twentieth century. Fires and renovations have changed the look of Main Street in Elkton over the last hundred years. One example of this is a building known as the Payne Block in the early 20th century.
128, 130, and 132 East Main Street were built by William J. and Matilda A. Payne in 1893, according to Parts of Elkton in 1918 As I Remember It by F. Rodney Frazer. The original two-story building was made up of three stores on the first floor and apartments on the second floor. The April 22, 1893 issue of the Cecil Whig contained an advertisement for the new Payne’s Jewelry Store. The proprietor was listed as William J. Payne, and advertised “Fashionable Jewelry, Gold and Silver Watches, Chains, Chatelaines, and Charms”. Mr. Payne presented a silver speaking horn to the Singerly Fire Company shortly after opening in 1893.
Mr. Payne’s jewelry store was still in operation in 1895. His advertisement in the Cecil Whig boasts of having the “Latest Designs in Jewelry and Silverware”. In 1896, a newcomer to the town of Elkton opened a new jewelry store. According to the December 12, 1896 Cecil Whig, J.J. Minster, from Philadelphia, would “soon occupy the store recently vacated by Mrs. Payne in the Payne block, where he will conduct a jewelry establishment”.
Other businesses that occupied the Payne Block in the 1890s included the Eureka Pharmacy (1895), John W. Knight’s Photographic Institute (1897), Diamond State Telephone Company (1899), Starling and Beck’s Drug Store (1897), and Shadle and Busser Photograph and Crayon shop (1894).
In the next few decades, ownership of the Payne Block changed several times. The Payne Block was sold to Robert C. Levis in 1896. In 1923, Mr. Levis sold the property to Jacob Rubenstone. The Rubenstone family owned the building until the 1950s.
In 1901, a night time fire destroyed the Payne Block and its two neighboring buildings. The December 10, 1901 Cecil Whig contained a front-page story describing the fire. The headline reads “Fire in Elkton: Entire Business Section Was in Danger”. State Fire Marshall Dr. R.M. Price investigated the fire and called it “incendiary in nature”. He believed the fire started under the cellar steps of the millinery shop of Mrs. Payne. Under those steps, the fire marshal found coal oil-soaked paper that he believed to be the cause of the fire.
The Cecil Whig reported, “During the time that it burned, from eleven until three o’clock, every citizen was fearful lest the flames should go beyond control and the flying sparks ignite the buildings in their paths. With the fierce tongues of flame shooting forth from the burned buildings, no one would have thought the Payne block and Heatzig building could have been saved from complete destruction, as the firemen worked under great disadvantage being unable to fight the fire from the rear. But the valiant service told and the fronts of all the buildings are standing.”. A heavy rain that night undoubtedly helped save the town from burning.
Payne Block businesses damaged in the fire included Mrs. Payne’s millinery store, Diamond State Telephone Company, and J.J. Minster’s jewelry store. Mr. and Mrs. Minster and their three small children, who resided on the second floor, lost all their possessions in the fire. Mr. J. Frank Frazer’s drugstore, which was just west of the Payne Block was badly damaged, as was the W.B. Heatzig & Son general store building to the east. The total loss from the fire was estimated at $20,000.
The fire forced merchants to move their businesses to other locations while repairs could be made. The Diamond State Telephone Company moved their office to the Gilpin building on the corner of North Street and High Street. J. Frank Frazer advertised that he had moved his drug store to the storeroom in the Hurn building across the street and would be selling all the Christmas goods that were saved from the fire for half price.
According to Frazer’s Parts of Elkton in 1918 As I Remember It, dentist Dr. Daniel Bratton occupied 128 East Main Street, 130 East Main Street was Miss Lena Wilson, Millinery, and 132 East Main Street was the location of Theodore Panaretos’s Elkton Candy Kitchen.
In 1953, the building had been sold to Jacob Rubenstone. Tenants included the office of Elkton Gas Company, Mrs. John Beers’ Wee Tot Shop, and James Pappas’ Elk Restaurant. The second floor apartments were vacant in December of 1953.
52 years after the fire of 1901 the building, now known as the Rubenstone building, caught fire again. G. Mitchell Boulden, president of Singerly Fire Company reported that the fire started in a bathroom on the second floor rear. The fire was noticed by two residents of the area as they drove by at 1:30 am. The Singerly Fire Company was at the scene by 1:45 am. The fire was under control in three hours, with assistance from 13 other fire companies with more than 20 pieces of equipment and 80 firemen. Boulden reported that it was impossible to prevent the flames from spreading along the rafters running lengthwise through the building, especially since there were no firewalls between the buildings. For this reason, the William B. Merry wholesale store on the east and Frazer’s drugstore on the west also caught fire. One fireman, Charles Foster, was overcome by smoke and taken to Union Hospital.
After the fire, Singerly Fire Company officials commented that firefighters were delayed by one half hour while trying to get water to the buildings that were burning. Getting to the Big Elk Creek, which was 1500 feet away from the buildings, was difficult because of no lighting, soft unpaved ground and trees in the way. Thirteen thousand feet of hose were used to get the water to its destination. In 1953 there was no paved road behind Main Street.
The merchants affected were forced to move to temporary locations. The William B. Merrey & Sons wholesale store, according to the December 10, 1953 Cecil Democrat, expected to find a new location and be back in business in about ten days. The Elkton Gas Company set up an office in the Elkton Furniture Store at 123 West Main Street. The Wee Tot Shop advertised in the same edition of the Cecil Democrat a fire and water damage sale and that they would be located in the former Elkton Poultry building in the courthouse parking lot. James Pappas, owner of the Elk Restaurant stated his plans were indefinite.
Taking advantage of the event was the John K. Burkley insurance company. His advertisement in the Cecil Democrat contained a photograph of the fire with the headline “Could YOU Afford This? We will gladly analyze your present insurance coverage at no obligation.”
Mrs. Rubenstone, owner of the Payne Block/Rubenstone Building, decided to rebuild only the first story of the structure. 128 is nor the office of Will Whiteman Surveyors, 130 is the future home of a new jewelry store, and 132 is La Bella Beauty Salon. This decision changed the look of the south side of East Main Street forever.
