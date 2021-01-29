Most programs are held in the Cecil Arena, Rising Sun Community Center or schools throughout the county.
Program registration and payments may be completed online at apm.activecommunities. com/ccprd/Home.
Administrative offices for the department are located in the Cecil County Administration Building, 200 Chesapeake Blvd., Suite 1200, Elkton. Office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and the phone number is 410-996-8101.
Satellite offices are located at the Cecil Community Center, 17 Wilson Road, Rising Sun. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Call the center at 410-658-
3000 or 410-392-4537 for program-related questions.
PARKS & RECREATION FACILITIES
Outdoor Sports Complexes:
• Calvert Regional Park, 304 Brick Meeting House Road, North East: basketball courts, natural grass multi-purpose field, pavilion, playground synthetic turf multipurpose field, walking trails
• Cecil Sports Complex, 110 Bard Cameron Road, Rising Sun: baseball fields, natural grass multi-purpose field, softball fields
• Conowingo Park, 1775 Susquehanna River Road, Conowingo: baseball fields, natural grass multi-purpose field, pavilion, playground, walking trails
• Johnies Ballfield, 30 Bouchelle Road, North East: baseball fields
• Chesland Park, 401 Elk Forest Road, Elkton: playground, soccer fields
• Perryville High School, 1696 Perryville Road, Perryville: synthetic turf multi-purpose field
Community Parks:
• Brantwood Park, corner of Williams Road and Route 213, Elkton: walking trails, playground.
• Harbor View Community Park, 84 Basin Road, Chesapeake City: half basketball court, playground
• Elk Mills Community Park, 815 Elk Mills Road, Elkton: pavilion, playground
• Fletchwood Community Park, 17 Chestnut Drive, Elkton: basketball courts, pavilion, playground
Boat Ramps/Fishing Parks:
• Elk River Park, 59 River Bend Parkway, Elkton: boating (boat ramp permit required), pavilion, playground
• Stemmers Run Boat Launch, Pond Neck Road, Earleville: boating (boat ramp permit required), canoeing
• Fredericktown Boat Ramp, Sassafras Street, Cecilton: boating (limited parking)
• Rowlandsville Fishing Park, Basin Run Road, Conowingo: fishing
Holiday Parks:
• Holly Tree Park, 1 Holly Tree Lane, Perryville: Site of the annual decorating and lighting of the tree in early December.
Open Space/Land:
• Stoney Run Park, 484 W. Philadelphia Road, North East: undeveloped land
• Wallace-Carter’s Mill Park, 702 Kirk Road, Elkton: undeveloped land
Indoor Facilities:
• Cecil Arena, 2706 North East Road, North East: indoor sports arena/complex, outdoor rental facility
• Cecil Community Center, 17 Wilson Road, Rising Sun: baseball fields, fishing, indoor rental facility, natural grass multipurpose field, pavilion, playground, softball fields, tennis courts, walking trails
Information from www.ccgov.org.
