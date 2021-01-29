From STEM degrees to skilled trades programs, Cecil College offers a wide variety of educational and enrichment opportunities designed to help students of all ages create the future they desire. With programs such as healthcare training and cybersecurity degrees, professional truck driver training, business courses, and youth summer camps, the College offers something for everyone, and the cost of a Cecil College education is, in many cases, a more affordable investment than other options. In addition, scholarships and financial aid are often available.
“Cecil College is an inclusive, open-access college committed to academic excellence and service to the greater region. The College provides a supportive learning environment to a diverse body of students as they build the skills and knowledge to achieve academic success, prepare to transfer, and enter the workforce. Further, Cecil College fosters intellectual, professional and personal development through lifelong learning opportunities, the arts and community engagement,” notes Cecil College President Dr. Mary Way Bolt.
Cecil College is committed to educational pathways that lead directly to employment and/or earning a degree. Focuses include training for in-demand jobs such as healthcare, and the College is well-known for its nationally-ranked nursing program as well as its training for phlebotomy, paramedic and medical assistant careers. The College also offers a degree program for Physical Therapy Assistant as well as a new associate degree in Public Health.
As a vital part of Cecil County, Cecil College has additional noteworthy distinctions from which its students can benefit, including designation as a National Center of Academic Excellence (CAE) in Cyber Defense Education by the National Security Agency (NSA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). “This means graduates of the program are poised for success in this exciting field, having succeeded in a curriculum which meets those agencies’ standards,” said Dr. Christy Dryer, Vice President of Academic Programs.
A new offering at the College is its associate degree in Bioproduction. This exciting new field harnesses cellular processes to create vital industrial and medical products. Students in this program are introduced to the requisite skills and knowledge to transfer to a four-year program or entry-level positions in the industry, and participate in externships with regional leaders in bioproduction.
There are many pathways to continue your education beyond Cecil College. Students can earn their associate degree in engineering at Cecil College, transfer, and finish their bachelor’s degree with Frostburg State University, all from the Cecil campus. The opportunity is designed so students can complete their bachelor’s degree at the Cecil or Frostburg campus. In partnership with Salisbury University, the College also offers an opportunity to earn an associate and bachelor’s degree in Social Work from the Cecil campus. In fact, Cecil College has entered into multiple formalized articulation agreements with four-year institutions throughout the state of Maryland and the region. Articulation agreements provide the opportunity for students to enter into program-to-program transfer agreements, or course-to-course equivalencies, with partnering institutions. To view the numerous transfer programs available through Cecil College, please visit www.cecil.edu/transfer.
As part of the Visual Communications and the Arts program, students can earn an associate degree in simulation design and gaming, a rapidly growing field of the 3D gaming industry. In addition, state-of-the-art equipment is available in the VCP labs, photography classrooms, video production programs and fine arts studio, on-par with regional four-year institution resources.
The Career and Community Education Division of Cecil College offers workforce training and continuing education in several career fields, including healthcare, skilled trades, commercial truck driving, and business. This division has also earned many distinctions, including a PDTI certification from the Professional Truck Driver Institute for the College’s Commercial Truck Driving Program. PDTI certified programs meet a higher standard, operate ethically and professionally, and perform more efficiently. To learn more about the program, visit www.cecil.edu/CDL.
Cecil College also provides high school students several opportunities to gain a head start earning college credit and saving money. Programs include Concurrent Enrollment, Senior Waiver, STEM Enrollment, on-site programs, Dual Enrollment, and summer courses. In addition, the Early College Academy (ECA) enrolls students who are entering the ninth grade. Successful students complete high school with a diploma (or equivalent) and an Associate of Arts degree in general studies from Cecil College. For more information, visit www.cecil.edu/ECA.
Community Education at Cecil College offers something for everyone! The College serves students of all ages and interests by providing fun, life-enriching programming. Learn a language, take a yoga class, improve your computer skills, or explore an artistic endeavor. New classes are being added all the time!
It’s never too late to earn a GED. The College’s Adult Basic Education (ABE) courses prepare learners for some GED (General Education Development) classes, and the GED program is geared toward those who want to earn their high school equivalency degree. Also, foreign-born adults seeking to improve their communication skills can enroll in the ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) program. Through the Project Literacy Program, the College also offers individual tutoring for those with limited reading ability.
For those searching for employment, the Career Center can help you prepare for your job search, create a resume, and strengthen your interviewing skills.
To learn more about Cecil College, visit www.cecil.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.