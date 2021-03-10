Featuring works from students ages 8 to 18, the Newark Arts Alliance’s annual “Young at Art” exhibit showcases the creativity of the region’s young people.
However, attendees expecting juvenile work might be surprised by art that could be mistaken for an adult’s, ranging from intricate still life, abstract mixed media, and impressionistic shopping scenes.
“The show is always very inspiring. It’s very diverse. There are many mediums represented and styles represented,” NAA Executive Director Terry Foreman said. “There are some really incredibly talented kids making art, and I think people enjoy seeing that.”
School closures had an enormous impact on the show. This year’s show features 28 pieces of art. Last year, the gallery displayed 65 to 70 pieces, Foreman said.
“Normally, the school teachers are great advocates for us,” Foreman said. “They round up their students’ work and encourage them in the classroom. They say, “Hey, there’s gonna be an art show, let’s get your work in the show.” And so they might help their students map their work or frame their work, gather it up. And then they literally bring it here for them so that the parents don’t have to make the trip over.”
One of her favorite pieces, “Storefront” by 17-year-old Sage Hoffman, featured a woman browsing a clothing store. The lines are a bit impressionistic, with touches of red and other bright colors alongside the relatively gray background to give it some light.
“She’s bringing me into a world I’ve never seen,” Foreman said.
She added that she looks for an artistic voice as much as for technical skills.
“The two things that I look for is one, mastery of materials. How well can you paint and draw,” said Foreman. “And then the other thing is, OK, what is your vision? What is your voice? What is the story you’re telling?”
Eleven-year-old Dylan Ristenbatt’s award-winning work “My Brain on Foil” is one of the few multimedia pieces in the collection.
A tinfoil centerpiece, full of lines and abstract designs, sits on top of an equally abstract drawing. The impression was made by first creating an outline in pen and then tracing over those outlines in hot glue. The foil is placed over the dried glue, and then Ristenbatt took a pen and added even more details.
There are connections between the tinfoil and the drawing around it. The square canvas features four lines guiding the viewer’s eye to the metal. The drawing is asymmetrical, with different designs in each of the four sections.
“My brain is never really at one place at one time,” said Ristenbatt, who won for best piece in the 8-11 age group. “Whenever I’m trying to focus on one thing, my mind is always somewhere else, and there’s not two things that look the same on this piece.”
Ristenbatt’s work often goes beyond traditional art. One of his favorite mediums is hydro dipping, something he originally discovered through YouTube. He combines spray paint and hot water and dips an object in it, creating a colorful design on objects like phone cases, the case for an Xbox controller, and even a giant Christmas ornament that could only fit into a kiddie pool.
“I’ll see something in my mind and try and do that,” Ristenbatt said.
Ristenbatt has a second work in the exhibition, a watercolor of a forest scene. The piece was part of an assignment at Keene Elementary School, where students were asked to paint something featuring the sun. Though most students created a vibrant yellow sun in the sky, Ristenbatt’s work featured the sun setting, creating a sky covered in bright orange, peaking out through the dense trees.
NAA board member Michele Tilford greatly praised Ristenbatt’s award-winning work and expressed hope that he would continue to create art in the future.
“I love that this person is thinking out of the box mixing materials,” Tilford said. “There’s a continuity, though, between the drawing and the metal piece. I think it’s brilliant how he used simple materials. I wonder how he did that?”
Tilford emphasized that art is about learning how to see things in a new and creative way more than just pure technique.
“Seeing is what makes art great, versus technique,” she said. “If you want to learn how to sculpt, talk to a welder and learn how to weld. The more you see, the more you experience, the better.”
Elizabeth Chen’s “Apple Still Life,” featuring a photorealistic pair of apples, one even featuring a bruise for added realism, won for the 15-18 age group. Wesley Webb, 14, won for the 12-14 age group with “Warm Cave” a portrait of a fox resting.
Each winner received a collection of art supplies from Jerry’s Artarama. A committee from NAA determined the winners of the show.
“It gives me hope,” said Tilford about the exhibit. “I love it.”
The free exhibit will run until March 26. NAA’s gallery is located in Market East Plaza on Main Street and is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m., and Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m.
