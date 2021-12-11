ELKTON — Back in August 2021, United Way of Cecil County got a call from Doug Hall at WXCY New Country 103.7FM. Doug wanted to see if there was a way 103.7FM, Apple Auto Mitsubishi, and United Way of Cecil County could do something together for the good of the community. Several conversations later, they agreed on an idea.
The event was called “Drive to Thrive.”
Throughout the month of November, for every test drive, Apple Auto would donate $25 to United Way to help support the hardworking families of Cecil County who were hardest hit by the pandemic. WXCY donated numerous radio announcements throughout the month to draw attention to the campaign.
Still, Apple Auto Mitsubishi wanted to do more.
Shawn McLaughlin, General Manager at Apple Auto, announced they would donate a vehicle to United Way of Cecil County on the condition that United Way would give the vehicle to the agency, organization, or household that needed it most – this is because United Way is best positioned to know where the vehicle could be used for the greatest impact.
United Way of Cecil County currently partners with 17 local agencies serving the people of Cecil County, in addition to other organizations and causes they donate to.
After weeks of research, gathering recommendations and deliberation, the United Way Board unanimously voted to donate the vehicle to a highly recommended Cecil County single mother of three who works a job, goes to school, takes care of her children, and finds time to give back to the community as a volunteer board member of the Maryland Rural Development Corporation (MDRC).
WXCY also chipped in to help make the holiday season even brighter for the family by presenting them with a$250 gift card.
“This means no more public transportation, no more asking to borrow a car or walking long distances to get to important places. This is a game changer for a family and especially for the children,” said Terry Vodery, Executive Director of United Way of Cecil County.
The afternoon of December 4 was full of smiles as a mother, her children, a grandmother, and a group of well-wishers from the MDRC, United Way, and WCXY met together at Apple Auto to witness a family having one of the best days of their lives. Together, they watched and waved goodbye as the mother and her children drove off the lot and into their knew lives.
This is what happens when people and businesses come together to care about the community.
To learn more about United Way of Cecil County and the work they do, visit them at unitedwaycecil.org.
