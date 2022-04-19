Turkey Point Light Station, Inc, a 503 (C) nonprofit, whose mission is to operate, preserve and reconstruct the Turkey Point Light House area at Elk Neck State Park, MD was recently approved for a $100,000 state bond toward reconstruction of the Bell Tower. The bond was approved by the Maryland General Assembly during the 2022 legislative session. Cecil County Delegation Chairperson Delegate Kevin Hornberger (R-Cecil County) spearheaded the bond initiative with support from District 36 Delegates Jeff Ghrist (R-Caroline), Jay Jacobs (R-Kent) and Steve Arentz (R-Queen Annes) and Senator Steve Hershey (R-District 36) along with District 35 Delegates Mike Griffith (R-Harford), Teresa Reilly (R-Harford) and Senator Jason Gallion (R-District 35).
The Bell Tower was a single floor structure which was built in Baltimore and transported by ship up the Chesapeake Bay and was installed in 1888. A second story was added in 1942 to aide in the observation of the upper bay by Coast Guard personnel to guard against German subs that were operating along the Atlantic Coast. The original Bell Tower was placed over a brick lined well which is still visible along the bluffs of Turkey Point to facilitate the weights of the clock mechanism which allowed the Bell to operate during fog weather. In the event of a mechanical failure the bell was rung manually by the Light Keeper.
The Bell Tower was taken down in 1971 by the Coast Guard because it had become unstable due the excess weight of the second story and the ravages of time and the weather. The original bell was discarded due to an unrepairable crack.
The original Bell tower was located near the edge of the cliff at the time it was constructed. The replica Bell Tower will be construct 30 feet back from the cliff because of the erosion that has taken place over the years. Original drawings from the National Archives were obtained and the replica will be built in a similar design with modern structural upgrades. The well will not be constructed since the mechanism to ring the bell is longer available. The process to identify a replacement bell either by purchase or donation has begun and anyone with information or ability to make a donation should contact the organization. Modern plans and engineering drawing have begun and construction is anticipated to commence this summer.
This will be the third major project at the lighthouse. The steps of the lighthouse were the first, followed by the lamp oil fueling station and now the Bell Tower. Future plans for the area include the reconstruction of Carriage House and ultimately the Keepers House.
