Much has been written and much more has been said about Thomas Jefferson and slavery. Much of that debate is based on documents Jefferson himself authored.
At least a handful of his documents around slavery can be traced to Cecil County.
The date is not certain when Henry Hollingsworth and Jefferson met, but on July 14 and again on October 4th, 1792, Jefferson stayed at Hollingsworth’s Elkton tavern while shuttling between Monticello and Philadelphia as Secretary of State. During those visits, the two struck up a conversation about plantation farming in general and management of plantation farms in particular.
Jefferson sought a plantation overseer and Hollingsworth had the perfect candidate. The two parted ways without contact for over a month. Then, on November 16th, Jefferson broke the silence with a letter to Hollingsworth acknowledging their conversations and wonders why he has not heard from Hollingsworth on the subject.
Hollingsworth quickly replies in a letter dated November 18th which is lost to antiquity. Four days later Jefferson writes, expressing doubts that the overseer Hollingsworth suggests might be overqualified. But Jefferson is not discouraged and makes a suggestion.
“Perhaps a reasonable augmentation of price might induce him: if so and you will be so good as to let me know what advance of wages would be, I will immediately say whether it would suit me to give them.” Money talks in the 18th century too!
In his December 9th reply (ripe with spelling issues), Hollingsworth confirms that, not only does he have a candidate, but he is suitable for Monticello’s “method of managing that kind of laborer.”
“A Sartain Mr. Samuel Biddle who was Born with in Five Mills of me,” Hollingsworth writes, “the young Man has been an overseear for three yeers past and I Expect nows well how to mange Neagros tho not in a very harsh manar he says he will undrtake to manage them but not with they are Reasonably fed and Clothed.”
Three days later, Jefferson writes directly to Samuel Biddle, copying Hollingsworth, laying out his terms of employment. He offers $120 per year.
“The wages are a good deal higher than I expected, as Mr. Hollingsworth mentioned that the usual wages in your neighborhood were from £25. to £30. Maryland currency.”
A new overseer is not Jefferson’s only management need. He also wants to engage tenant farmers to farm parcels of his land near Monticello. Hollingsworth suggests two candidates who want to leave Cecil County because, “Rents are so High on the Eastern Side of Elk River that they are Ditirmined to Leave the County.”
These two recruits venture forth to Virginia and visit the farm land in question. Unfortunately they go without Jefferson’s knowledge. Jefferson is not happy. “I am sorry the two persons you mention to have gone to look at my lands, should have gone without asking a letter from me…. Should any others wish to go, whom you would recommend, be so good as to drop me a line….”
Finally, on June 18th, Jefferson and Biddle reach an agreement and Biddle goes to work, but the honeymoon lasts less than 6 months. In February of 1794 Jefferson writes to James Madison referring to Biddle as a “poor acquisition.” According to the Research Librarian at the Jefferson Library at Monticello, Anna Berkes, the fact that Biddle lasted about a year is not unusual.
“At Monticello and Jefferson’s other major plantations, it seems that overseers typically did not stay longer than a year or two. The longest-running overseers Jefferson had,” writes Berkes, “were Gabriel Lilly (1801-1805) and Edmund Bacon, by far (1806-1822).”
What happened to cause Biddle to leave after a year is not described in any known correspondence from either Biddle or Jefferson. It is not certain where Biddle went after leaving Monticello.
A Samuel Biddle appears in the 1820 and 1830 census living in Tyler, Virginia, but, based on current information, it is nearly impossible to determine if this is the same Samuel Biddle who grew up in Cecil County, Maryland, befriended a local tavern owner, and ended up working for our future third President of the United States.
Visit the Historical Society of Cecil County web site at www.cecilhistory.org for more history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.