This week from our pages in history

52 years ago (April 24, 1968)
With all things concerned, a headline about pinball machine raids would seem pretty silly. Surely there must be more important things for law enforcement to tackle, right? Well for every taxpayer, it unfortunately is an issue to consider. With gambling and amusement taxes levied in the state, bars that didn’t pay their fair share through such machines could be at risk.
Three fined $100 each on pinball raid charges
Three persons charged as a result of the Dec. 13 pinball machine raids in Cecil County were fine $100 on Tuesday, April 16, by Magistrate Benjamin L. Cole, Perryville.
The three men, Reginald C. Thompson, 54, near Elkton, an employee at Brownie’s Tavern, Elkton; Ambler Cox, North East, owner of Cox‘s Tavern, North East; and Raymond Prevento, 38, Elkton, and employee of the M and W tavern, Elkton; all pleaded no contest on the charges of operating gaming tables.
Gaming tables are defined by laws any machine or device use for gambling.
All three had posted bond of $1,245 each after their arrest.
According to Paul Podolak, Assistant State’s Attorney, the state police investigation report was introduced on Tuesday hearing but no testimony was heard.
The five machines seized from the three establishments were released by state police. The money in them, however, approximately $500, was confiscated and after 30 days may go to Cecil County after petition by the county treasurer to the Circuit Court.
Trial is scheduled in North East on Thursday, May 2, for the fourth person arrested. Ada Lewis Norman, 43, Aberdeen, an employee at the White Horse Tavern, Perryville.
State’s Attorney Donaldson C. Cole Jr. said that he was pleased with the sentences impose by the magistrate.
“In some of the other counties,“ Cole said, “the fines were less than half that or convictions we’re not even obtained.”
The maximum sentence for the offense is one year imprisonment or a $500 fine.
27 years ago (April 20, 1993)
With the changes at Tri-State Christian Academy very much in the news this week, it’s interesting to see that changes were afoot at another of the county’s private Christian schools 27 years ago.
Mount Aviat Academy plans a major building expansion
After 32 years of providing Catholic education to families seeking excellence in academics for their children, Mount Aviat Academy is taking another step. Mount Aviat Academy has flourished as a reputable Christian educational institution in the tri-state area of Maryland, Delaware and Pennsylvania. The school is administered by the Oblates Sisters of St. Francis de Sales.
Because of the growth over the last three years, the school near Cherry Hill was experiencing a shortage of space. School officials started a capital campaign project to expand the busy and steadily growing school. The estimated cost of the expansion is $750,000.
“We are very excited,“ said Sister John Marie, principal at the school. “Because of the growth of these past few years, the school is experiencing in an acute shortage of space. The middle school classrooms, especially, have become too small for the current enrollment.The school also need areas to accommodate curricular activities that are necessary because of this growth … Office space, archive space, more lavatories and a lunch room/assembly hall are all needed. “
The expansion plans will allow for approximately 7,700 square feet of space to be added to the academy in a bi-level structure. One level will be a multi-purpose area serving as a lunch room during the day and as an assembly hall or chapel according to the need, school officials said.
Other accommodations include two large classrooms, administrative offices, archive room, conference room, kitchen facilities, and boys and girls lavatories with a storage closet.
So far, the capital campaign his raise $250,000 in pledges from what school officials called, “a very supportive community. “ A June target has been set for groundbreaking.
The school’s enrollment is 243 — up 30 percent over the past 15 years. Of the students, approximately 51 percent are from Delaware, 37 percent from Maryland and 12 percent from Pennsylvania.
