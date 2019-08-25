ELKTON — Each week, we take a look back in time to examine what was on the minds of Cecil County readers. Rotating through the Whig’s 177-year history, we hope to not only provide direct text from our archives, but also context as to why the issue was important at the time.
Aug. 25, 1894 (125 years ago)
We have to admit, this story’s headline pulled us right in. It’s a quirky fact that we’ve never heard before about one of Cecil County’s oldest enduring monuments. The Mason-Dixon Line, surveyed between 1763 and 1767 by Charles Mason and Jeremiah Dixon in the resolution of a border dispute involving Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Delaware in colonial America, remains present today here more than 250 years after it was demarcated. The markers themselves, found in state parks and on private land, were made from limestone quarried in Portland, England. That origin might explain the tale relayed by our writer here.
How the Mason & Dixon Boundary Stones Smell
While the editor of The Whig in company with Mr. John P.Wilson, of Sylmar, was driving towards the latter place on Wednesday, Mr. Wilson called his attention to the fact that the boundary line stones marking the boundary line be tween Pennsylvania and Maryland, and which wore set up by the now (world wide) famous surveyors and commissioners Messrs. Mason & Dixon in 1767 are not natural but artificial stone. This fact is easily discovered by pounding on the stone when, with the dust arising from its surface, a disagreeable odor is thrown off, closely resembling tho sulphurous smell of burnt gun powder. The stones stand about two-and-half feet high, and about a foot square. In color they resemble light free or sand stone, corrugated lines being seen on their sides. They are placed one mile apart, on the south side the letter “M” being cut on the stone, and on the north side the letter “P.” Every fifth stone has a crown out on it. The particular stone which Mr. Wilson and the editor examined, stands a short distance east of Sylmar. Mr. Wilson says he remembers when a child, the current story about the bad smell the stone throws off when pounded with another stone. On the top of this stone quite an indentation or bowl had been made by this pounding to get a taste of the odor for which they are notorious. We tried the popular test to our satisfaction. The odor is there, and it is not a mere legendary story. It is a loud smell, not a delicate or faint odor. It rises distinctly with the dust rising from the blows on the stone when made with any instrument blunt enough to create a dust. Mr. Wilson thinks the stones are not natural stone or indigenous, but were brought across the ocean, and the peculiar quality of emitting the odor referred to, arises from some chemical ingredient used in their manufacture (if artificial stone) or if not then from a peculiar natural quality. Whether natural or artificial, they are very much of the “pole cat” order, throwing off a disagreeable odor when touched too vigorously.
